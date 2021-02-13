Out of the past: Feb. 13

1996

Lyn Dempster has resigned from the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents after suffering a slight stroke; the Sikeston, Missouri, businesswoman, who has been an enthusiastic backer of the university for years, submitted her letter of resignation to Gov. Mel Carnahan Feb. 7;.

As of today, 27 local churches have agreed to adopt a community marriage policy aimed at cutting the divorce rate in the Cape Girardeau area; the policy has been endorsed by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance and requires premarital preparation and counseling, which is already required in several local churches; Cape Girardeau is one of 37 cities nationally where churches have adopted the policy.

1971

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Melting snow followed by freezing temperatures produced the most hazardous driving conditions of the year late yesterday and early this morning; slush turned to ice when temperatures dipped into the high teens, slowing or halting area traffic; the slick roads accounted for numerous minor accidents in the area and a five-car chain reaction pileup one mile south of Longtown, Missouri, on Highway 61 yesterday afternoon.

Frestle Chenoweth, manager here for the Broadway and Rialto theaters, acquired some time ago by Kerasotes Theaters of Springfield, Illinois, reports plans will be completed within the next several weeks to remodel the Rialto; the company, after acquiring the long-vacant Broadway, overhauled that big move house and restored its usefulness to the community; just what will be done to the Rialto hasn't been definitely determined, but the front will be changed and the lobby and auditorium will be renovated.

1946

CAIRO, Ill. -- The proposal of the Board of Commissioners to acquire the Mississippi River traffic bridge at Cape Girardeau for Alexander County and pay for it from tolls isn't meeting with unanimous favor, a survey here and elsewhere in the county indicates; in fact, it is said the proposal has drawn no more unanimous public favor than a similar one four years ago, which was halted by a court injunction.

Retail sales of flour in Cape Girardeau have increased about 25% during the last five days following announcement of the government's plan for flour darker in color; grocers, who admit some housewives are stocking up against the day when they will have to use the darker flour, declare they have become unduly alarmed; they say the bread made from the flour will be very little different from what they now get, being, perhaps, a little more creamy in color.

1921

As the result of a drive made by the Public Library Association at Cape Girardeau, started last Wednesday, 300 new books were added to the collection; the books contributed were collected yesterday, Meyer-Albert Wholesale Grocery Co. giving the library the use of one of its big trucks for the work.

The weather being ideal, practically every Jackson automobile that is navigable is out, making the first Sunday joy ride of the new year; there is a continual parade on the 10-mile stretch between Jackson and Cape Girardeau, and creek banks are lined with fishermen, young and old.

-- Sharon K. Sanders