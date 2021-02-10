Central, SEMO basketball star Pat Colon recognized by Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Editorial

Capping off an impressive high school and college basketball career at Cape Central and Southeast Missouri State University, Pat Colon was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The first woman to have her number retired by SEMO, Colon helped the school reach four NCAA Division II Tournaments. She set personal records along the way, among them scoring 2,034 career points.

At Cape Central, Colon earned many honors and scored 1,005 career points -- which still ranks in the top 10 all time.

In her acceptance speech, Colon thanked her daughter and recognized her as her biggest driving force.

"I wanted my daughter to understand that whatever life throws at you, any kind of curve, you can get out there whatever you dream, you can make it happen," she said at the ceremony held in Springfield.

Along with Colon, 13 other individuals and four programs were inducted. One of the programs was the Poplar Bluff High School boys golf program. Among the individuals honored were current Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore, former St. Louis Cardinals President Mark Lamping, the late Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas and professional angler Edwin Evers.

Congratulations to Colon on her induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, considered one of the preeminent sports honors in the state. Her commitment to excellence is inspiring, and her message of persistence and pursuing dreams is one that translates beyond sports.