Today in History
Today is Monday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2021. There are 319 days left in the year. This is Presidents Day.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 15, 1989, the Soviet Union announced that the last of its troops had left Afghanistan, after more than nine years of military intervention.
On this date:
In 1564, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was born in Pisa.
In 1764, the site of present-day St. Louis was established by Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau.
In 1798, a feud between two members of the U.S. House of Representatives (meeting in Philadelphia) boiled over as Roger Griswold of Connecticut used a cane to attack Vermont's Matthew Lyon, who defended himself with a set of tongs. (Griswold was enraged over the House's refusal to expel Lyon for spitting tobacco juice in his face two weeks earlier; after the two men were separated, a motion to expel them both was defeated.)
In 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.
In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.
In 1944, Allied bombers destroyed the monastery atop Monte Cassino in Italy.
In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys. (The decision meant that Dahmer, who had already pleaded guilty to the murders, would receive a mandatory life sentence for each count; Dahmer was beaten to death in prison in 1994.)
In 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500 on the same track where his father was killed three years earlier.
In 2005, defrocked priest Paul Shanley was sentenced in Boston to 12 to 15 years in prison on child rape charges.
In 2018, the last of the bodies of the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida were removed from the building after authorities analyzed the crime scene; 13 wounded survivors were still hospitalized. In response to the Florida school shooting, President Donald Trump, in an address to the nation, promised to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health," but avoided any mention of guns. Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the shooting, was ordered held without bond at a brief court hearing.
Ten years ago: Protesters swarmed Wisconsin's capitol after Gov. Scott Walker proposed cutbacks in benefits and abolishing bargaining rights for most public employees. Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was ordered to stand trial on charges he'd paid a 17-year-old Moroccan girl for sex and then used his influence to cover it up. (Berlusconi was found guilty, but had his conviction overturned.)
Five years ago: President Barack Obama opened a meeting in Rancho Mirage, California, of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, calling the landmark gathering on U.S. soil a reflection of his personal commitment to an enduring partnership with the diverse group of countries. Taylor Swift's "1989? brought the singer her second Grammy Award win for album of the year; Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars earned top record for "Uptown Funk," while Ed Sheeran won song of the year for "Thinking Out Loud." Vanity, a Prince protege who renounced her sexy stage persona to become a Christian minister, died in Fremont, California; she was 57.
One year ago: The U.S. government said Americans who were on board a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan because of the coronavirus would be flown back home on a chartered flight, but that they would face another two-week quarantine; about 380 Americans were aboard the Diamond Princess. China reported 143 new coronavirus deaths, but a dip in the number of new cases; the World Health Organization praised China's efforts to contain the new disease.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 90. Author Susan Brownmiller is 86. Songwriter Brian Holland is 80. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 77. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 77. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 70. Singer Melissa Manchester is 70. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 68. "Simpsons" creator Matt Groening is 67. Model Janice Dickinson is 66. Actor Christopher McDonald is 66. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 62. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 62. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 61. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 58. Actor Michael Easton is 54. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 53. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Alex Borstein is 50. Actor Renee O'Connor is 50. Actor Sarah Wynter is 48. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 48. Actor-director Miranda July is 47. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 45. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 45. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 42. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 41. Actor Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 38. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 37. Actor Natalie Morales is 36. Actor Amber Riley is 35. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 26. Actor Zach Gordon is 23.
-
Local News 2/15/21Cape City Council makes change due to expected snowIn light of forecasts predicting significant snowfall in Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau City Council's scheduled 5 p.m. Monday meeting has been changed from in-person to virtual. "With the forecast now being (for) 5 to 8 inches and maybe more,...
-
Winter weather leads to rise in natural gas use, prices in PerryvilleBy: Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The City of Perryville is urging residents to make every effort to conserve gas usage as winter weather causes natural gas prices to surge to record high levels. It has been suggested prices could be as...
-
Winter weather coming, officials sayForecasters expected winter weather to move into Southeast Missouri late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. According to National Weather Service forecasts, the Southeast Missouri region will receive about 4 inches of snow through...
-
Chiropractic owner seeks seat on Cape County health board trustees2Matt Uchtman, a doctor of chiropractic, owns Elevation Chiropractic and co-owns Kingdom Health and Wellness in Cape Girardeau. A native of Steelville, Illinois, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State, he and his family have had residence in Cape...
-
Cape PD utilizing new solar-powered speed monitorThe Cape Girardeau Police Department has been taking advantage of its new solar-powered Stalker Speed Awareness Monitor (SAM). According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PDs traffic division acquired the new monitor at the beginning of the year to help with...
-
Photo Gallery 2/14/21Cape Schools Foundation holds annual Penguin PartyThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation held the 26th annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. The Penguin Party helps support the students and staff of Cape Girardeau Public...
-
-
-
Community bears cold to support Special Olympics athletes at Plunge1"Freezin' for a reason." This was the motto for more than 100 community members as they stood at Cape County Park North in below freezing temperatures and prepared to take a dip in the lake in support of Special Olympics. The 15th annual Polar...
-
Wintry weather can't stop Jackson food programVarious Jackson R-2 school district employees gathered in the Jackson Support Services building Friday to create and deliver more than 430 bags of meals and snacks for about 215 students as part of their Power Packs program that distributes...
-
Ice not expected to affect river navigation hereA blast of Artic air pushing into the Midwest has not only brought single-digit temperatures to Southeast Missouri, but has also dropped the Mississippi River water temperature to the low 30s. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the...
-
MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...
-
The Latest: Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial23WASHINGTON (AP) The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial (all times local): 3:58 The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agendaCape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Supermarket Employee Day n Muddy River Marathon presentation Communications/reports n City...
-
Winter weather impacts Southeast Missouri regionSoutheast Missouri was hit with almost a quarter of an inch of freezing rain with below freezing temperatures Wednesday leaving the region covered in ice Thursday. "We definitely flipped the switch on more winter," said Chris Noles, a meteorologist...
-
State officials say COVID-19 vaccine plans evolving; veterans to receive vaccine dosesA trio of Missouri state government officials said in a media availability COVID-19 vaccination plans are evolving to become more efficient and address changing supplies of vaccine doses. The officials -- Randall Williams, director of the state's...
-
Cape Central's cybersecurity champs5Teenagers at Cape Girardeau Central High School with demonstrated expertise using a device most folks in the 21st century cannot seem to do without -- namely, a computer -- are state champions. Seven CHS students, members of the high school's Air...
-
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri4Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
-
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill68Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
-
Southeast hosts virtual event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Southeast Missouri State University hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration virtually Wednesday evening featuring a keynote speech from world-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni. The theme of...
-
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...
-
Walmart, Sam's Club locations to administer coronavirus vaccine6Several Walmart and Sam's Club locations in the region will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of a new federal program. The U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will begin Friday, and eligible customers may schedule an...
-
Temps near zero increase need for homeless shelters1A weather forecast calling for temperatures falling to near zero this weekend means there will be an increased need for overnight shelters, especially among the homeless. According to National Weather Service forecasts, nighttime temperatures in...
-
Klein seeks two-year term of Cape County public health board21Cassidy Klein is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is studying entrepreneurship. Klein, a 2020 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School, seeks a two-year term on the PHC Board until 2023. While at Saxony, she earned 18 hours...
-
Southeast theater works with noted Broadway creator, will present revueThe COVID-19 pandemic is presenting educational challenges at all levels, but at Southeast Missouri State University, the health emergency is also creating an unexpected opportunity. Next week, Southeast will host the world premiere of "Unlimited:...
-
-
Most read 2/11/21Cape man arrested in connection with June robbery2A Cape Girardeau man was booked at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred last summer. Austin D. LaRose, 18, was arrested Friday on charges of robbery and armed criminal action....
-
Most read 2/10/21SNOW DAY: Cape superintendent drops his 2021 snow day video4Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has once again made a parody video to announce a snow day, this time inspired by Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." The video posted Tuesday morning with more than 10,000 views as of the Tuesday...
-
Most read 2/9/21Sikeston man arrested after crashing car into yard, being chasedA 22-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested early Saturday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash and being chased down by a citizen. Justin C. Moss was arrested by Cape Girardeau police early Saturday and issued summonses for alleged...
-
Most read 2/8/21Local chef brings celebrity experience home with La Relance Cuisine5Chef Kelcie Miller has been all over the world but is ready to circle back to her hometown to open La Relance Cuisine. French for "revival," La Relance opened in January in City Centre at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau. Miller said she "wanted...
-
Most read 2/6/21Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery14A Cape Girardeau woman is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. Kelis D. Twiggs, 19, was booked Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for the class A felony of first-degree...