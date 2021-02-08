Prayer 2/8/21

More to explore
-
City of Cape renews Humane Society arrangementThanks to a 7-0 vote of Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will continue to provide boarding, care and disposal services for animals in the city in 2021 at a cost of $64,260, a 2% increase. Weve had a...
-
Missouri bicentennial: Pony Express memorable, but short-livedWhen this reporter was a child, his late grandfather sometimes used an expression directly tied to the nations brief experiment known as the Pony Express. When a car passed him on an interstate highway at a high rate of speed, he was heard to...
-
Missouri's 'Good Samaritan' law protects individuals seeking medical assistance for overdosesThere are laws in place designed to protect those who, in good faith, seek emergency medical assistance for someone who is experiencing an overdose. Missouris Good Samaritan law provides people who witness or experience an overdose with...
-
Three injured on ice while watching firefighters battle blazeNo one was hurt in an apartment fire Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau, but three people watching the fire were treated for injuries they sustained from falling on ice. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded just after 5 p.m. to 1076 Linden St....
-
-
Jackson announces holiday trash pickup scheduleJacksons trash collection schedule will be adjusted next week because of the observance of Presidents Day on Feb. 15. Residential trash normally collected Monday, Feb. 15, will instead be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16, along with trash scheduled for...
-
Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery14A Cape Girardeau woman is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. Kelis D. Twiggs, 19, was booked Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for the class A felony of first-degree...
-
Jefferson Elem.'s Carter honored at virtual galaJefferson Elementary counselor Olivia Carter, some of her fellow co-workers and other guests had a small masked gathering at One City on Thursday evening to watch the 2021 School Counselor of the Year Gala put on by the American School Counselor...
-
A march to remember: Golden Eagles perform at Super Bowl V5The Southeast Missouri State College Golden Eagles were no stranger to big stages. They'd played all over the country. But a January 1971 gig in the Sunshine State was beyond big. It was super. Renowned band director LeRoy Mason gathered the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 4 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Volunteers help with Cape County vaccination efforts3The regional COVID-19 vaccination effort leading Cape Girardeau County to have the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the state with at least one dose was not only achieved by the government, health care systems and pharmacies. It...
-
Syler seeks third term on Cape County health trustees board4This is the third in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers,...
-
No one aboard capsized boat in Mississippi RiverA boat found capsized in the Mississippi River near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge had no people on board, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Battalion chief Brad Dillow said a report of a capsized boat came in at around 11:15 a.m....
-
Scott City Fire Department names new chiefThe Scott City Fire Department announced a new fire chief Thursday. Shawn Jackson, who was serving as interim chief, has been promoted to serve as the department's new fire chief. Jackson became the interim chief at the end of August, and helped the...
-
Cape County commissioners approve purchase of new network equipmentCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request Thursday from the information technology department to purchase network switching and wireless equipment. Commissioners approved the use of $93,943 from IT department funds to purchase 17...
-
Highway patrol: Report of I-55 jumper likely unfoundedA report of a person jumping from the Interstate 55 bridge into the Diversion Channel on Monday appears to be unfounded, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott. "According to the officers,...
-
SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis to receive 2,000 vaccine doses on alternating weeks20With state officials saying more than 2 million Missourians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated 42 hospitals that have the capability of administering 5,000 vaccine doses...
-
-
Center Junction work running 'months ahead of schedule'9The diverging diamond interchange project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, slated for completion by early November, could be finished several months sooner, according to the projects general contractor. Everything is really clicking...
-
SEMO nursing students aid with vaccinationsTwenty-five Southeast Missouri State University nursing students and faculty members volunteered to support last Fridays vaccination clinic at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from the university. Students assisted...
-
Freeze seeks four more years on Cape County health board7John Freeze, a retired dentist, is an incumbent who has served five years on the trustee board and seeks a four-year term in April. He is a 1971 Cape Girardeau Central High graduate, a 1975 alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University and received...
-
-
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Millersville fire station construction1A new Millersville Rural Fire Protection District fire station is beginning construction after a groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony, attended by members of the districts board of directors, the fire chief and members of...
-
Shooting forces Caruthersville schools lockdownSchools in a Southeast Missouri town locked down briefly Wednesday morning in response to a shooting incident. A release from the Caruthersville (Missouri) Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down...
-
State rep. raises free speech questions in new House bill6Over the last month, conversation erupted again over concern social media organizations censor or suppress content posted on their websites particularly conservative opinions. A bill, filed last week in the Missouri House of Representatives by...
-
-
Two arrested in connection with woman's body found near Shawnee Park3Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Monday morning discovery of a dead woman in the treeline near Shawnee Park. Janice M. Leimbach, 62, of Cape Girardeau and Matthew S. Morris, 22, of Gideon, Missouri, were arrested and charged...
-
MSHP, Cape FD unable to locate person who jumped from I-55 bridge into Diversion Channel1An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on Interstate 55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire...
-
New Cape deer ordinance passes initial hurdle19This story is updated. After an extensive presentation and ensuing discussion lasting over two hours, Cape Girardeau City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance on first reading an ordinance establishing a managed urban bowhunt to thin the...
-
Drug store owners hope to avoid future accidents5Jones Drug Store in Jackson doesnt have a drive through lane and store owners want to make sure it wont accidentally have one in the future. On three occasions in the past 50 years, drivers have lost control of their vehicles and crashed into...
-
Woman found dead Monday morning on South West End BoulevardA woman was found dead late Monday morning on South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area...
-
Most read 2/1/21Spilling the tea: 'Nutrition clubs' in Cape, Jackson offer teas loaded with vitamins, nutrients7Brightly colored, layered drinks with flavors such as Gator Bite, Carnival and Bombpop, and ranging from red to purple and every color in between have taken social media by storm. But, what exactly are loaded teas? They are stevia-sweetened drinks...