Jackson student nationally recognized for science project

Editorial

Elijah Jones, a senior at Jackson High School, recently made news as one of 300 students to be selected by the Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, a prestigious science and math competition designed for high school seniors.

Jones, who was also recognized through The Scout's Next Project, is focused on an impressive project that could have a significant impact. Southeast Missourian journalist Sarah Yenesel reported his project is a low-cost method to synthesize two unique drug components that, if successful, would have positive affects for cancer and HIV drugs, among others.

"This is a brand new competition for our senior students and to have a finalist is amazing," Leanne Thele, Jones' mentor teacher at Jackson, said via a news release.

Jones and his high school will receive $2,000. He's also one of only five finalists in the state.

Congratulations to Elijah Jones on this impressive recognition. There are some impressive students in our area schools, and we're pleased to see their hard work recognized.