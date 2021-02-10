*Menu
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back

Sharon Sanders
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Published Oct. 7, 1963 Third grade pupils at Trinity Lutheran School busy themselves making vases. At work painting the vases are (from left) Debbie Hoeller, Linda Warner, Hunter Steigemeyer and Wayne Sprengel. Miss Ruth Froemsdorf is their teacher. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)