Column: How about those Cardinals?
Many of us remember when St. Louis had two professional sports teams called the Cardinals. Before the Rams came to town and built us up just to let us down, St. Louis was also a temporary home to another dysfunctional football family, nicknamed The Big Red, the St. Louis football Cardinals.
The Gridbirds, as they were also called, were born when the Chicago Bears intra-city rivals, the Chicago Cardinals, moved downstate in 1960 and became, against all odds, the St. Louis Cardinals. The fact that the baseball team was also called the Cardinals was pure, if improbable, coincidence.
The team logo depicted a giant, muscular Cardinal in shoulder pads striding through the Gateway Arch, and on either side of the players helmets was the head of a Cardinal who looked like Fredbird before hes had his morning coffee.
In 1965, the Big Red drafted a quarterback to build a franchise around, Alabama All-American Joe Namath. Besides a golden arm, he had charisma and rock star bonafides. But there was one problem. In those days, the new American Football League and the NFL held separate drafts. So Namath could lead the New York Jets of the rival AFL and be nicknamed Broadway Joe, or he could play in St. Louis, the small-market city once described by Senator Tom Eagleton as kind of a more raucous Des Moines. So, Broadway Joe or oh, I dont know, Gravois Joe? And Broadway Joe it was.
The Cardinals player drafts often raised eyebrows. Led by unorthodox (and mostly unsuccessful) Director of Scouting George Boone, they thought they saw things in certain college players that other teams didnt see. Boone was known to draft a player largely based on a strong performance in a bowl game, leading to some unconventional draft choices, including first-rounders. One year, they drafted a little-known quarterback named Kelly Stouffer in the first round, prompting one sportswriter to exclaim, Good Lord, theyve drafted a girl!
The Big Red of the 60s didnt win consistently, but they featured some colorful fan favorites, among them cerebral, side-arming quarterback Charley Johnson, speedy receiver Sonny Randle, and Columbia, Mo., product, safety Roger Wehrli. Undersized, battling cornerback Pat Fischer more than held his own, and safety Larry Wilson tackled and intercepted while wearing casts on both of his broken hands.
One of the high points in Cardinals history was their high-flying three consecutive shutouts in 1970 when they beat the Houston Oilers 44-0, the Boston Patriots 31-0 and the Dallas Cowboys 38-0 in Dallas in a Monday Night Football meltdown on national TV narrated through moans and groans by Cowboys icon and commentator Dandy Don Meredith. But the Cardinals found a way to fall short. They lost their last three games and missed the playoffs.
After back-to-back 4-9-1 seasons, owner Bill Bidwell and Co. brought in a new head coach in 1973, young innovator Don Coryell with his radical schemes for a downfield, vertical passing game that stretched opposing defenses. The Cards still went 4-9-1. But all that changed, starting in 1974.
Don Air Coryell brought in players who fit his aggressive offensive style. To help invigorate the passing game, he upgraded the offensive line to better protect the quarterback and give him more time to find and connect with his receivers. Carrying out this mission, among other linemen, were tackle Dan Dierdorf and guard Conrad Dobler, often called The Dirtiest Man in the NFL. The quarterback, from Southern Illinois University, was strong-armed Jim Hart, who threw to ex-Mizzou speed burner deep threat Mel Gray and breakaway running back Terry Metcalf, as well as bucking bronco tight end Jackie Smith.
The Cardinals won their first seven games in 1974 on the way to 10-4 and the playoffs. They went 11-3 and 10-4 in the next two years, then 7-7 on the way to many years of decline after Coryell departed for San Diego. They made the playoffs three times in their 28-year history, losing each time.
In the late 70s and through the 80s, the Gridbirds were known for their revolving door of head coaches, and likewise their many unsuccessful place-kickers, including rugby players and soccer players from Ireland. Through the years, they did entertain (though frustrate) their fans with fierce rivalries against Dallas and Washington.
Fans of the Big Red can recall many highs and lows in the years before Bidwell moved them to Arizona in 1988. With a mixture of exhilaration and exasperation, we look back and remember the Big Red roller coaster ride.
Burton Bock has transitioned from middle-aged man to retired man. He enjoys reading, writing and sometimes even 'rithmetic.
