Heartland Writers Guild: Local organization promotes and supports writers
What if there was a place right here in our community that afforded writers the support they need to get their work published? What if, through this meaningful local organization, there has been a myriad of writers who have successfully had works published and experienced great success in their writing careers? Would you believe it?
Turns out, there is a local organization like this, and its mission is summed up in the three words that give it its name: Heartland Writers Guild (HWG).
According to member Carol Fisher, a resident of Kennett, Mo., the organization came about like this: During Lent in 1988, Robert Vaughan, a published author who lived in Sikeston, Mo., who has written more than 300 books, hosted a series of Sunday afternoon writing sessions at his church for those interested in writing. After the initial meetings, attendees decided to continue the Sunday afternoon meetings. According to their website, for over a quarter of a century, theyve kept the tradition going with Sunday afternoon HWG meetings, which are at the core of the guild. Additionally, theyve hosted Friday night and Saturday morning workshops, open mic coffeehouse events and a writing retreat. The guild has also organized book signings at writing conferences and local venues, which enables its members and area writers to market their books.
Joining the Guild opened a whole new world for me, says Mary Koeberl Rechenberg, current president of the Heartland Writers Guild and resident of Jackson. I soon realized that the main goal of the Heartland Writers Guild is to provide encouragement and guidance to support professionalism in published and unpublished writers and guide all members toward successfully marketing what they write.
Typically at each meeting, a presenter discusses topics pertaining to the writing and publishing process, encouraging members to share their successes and obtain answers to any questions they have. Members also discuss advice about publishers, editors, formatting, pitching and query letters. Periodically, the organization offers a one- or two-day conference with workshops. According to Rechenberg, the Guild is made up of members from diverse occupations and writing backgrounds ranging from first-time writers to writers who have published numerous works, from Southern Illinois, the Bootheel and across Southeast Missouri.
These people all had one passion: the desire to write and get published and the willingness to help anyone else who wanted the same thing, Rechenberg says. They immediately made me feel like part of the group.
Fisher agrees: learning from others has benefited her own writing career.
We have maintained an enthusiastic group of diverse writers, Fisher says. A very positive feature of our group is the addition of several young writers who are very aware of the current changes in the publishing industry. They are actively writing and promoting their projects. They are focused on the benefit of social media in the writing and publishing process, as well. They are eager to share their knowledge and energy with our writing group.
Many attribute their success to the HWG. Numerous writers have been published, including Rechenberg, because of the support of this writing community. Not only has Rechenberg had many poems and articles published in The Best Years (TBY) and other publications, shes also developed a writing business.
At one of the first workshops I attended, the speaker talked about the satisfaction of submitting articles and essays to magazines. I felt like that was something I could do and took off from there, she says. Since then, I have had over 60 poems, articles and essays published in magazines, newspapers and anthologies. In November, my third self-published childrens book, Andys Bubblegum Adventure, became available. Its all because of the Heartland Writers Guild.
Other success stories include members acquiring agents through research and networking opportunities at writing conferences, with their manuscripts currently in the pipeline to publication. Amanda Flinn, an agented, traditionally-published author, is one of those writers who found community at the HWG. So is Mary Ann Featherston, who has self-published a cookbook. And Bill and Sharon Hopkins are members who self-publish local crime thriller novels.
It all comes back to community.
When I started attending these group meetings, I instantly felt encouraged and supported by people walking alongside me in my dreams. Thats a priceless benefit youll get from this group, along with practical writing tips, laughter and, of course, delicious food and drinks at our gatherings, too, says Sarah Geringer, Heartland Writers Guild member and speaker, podcaster, artist, author of Transforming Your Thought Life: Christian Meditation in Focus and resident of Jackson. All writers need supporters who get them, and HWG is that group for me. Though we write in many different genres and are at different stages of our writing journeys, we all understand the pain of rejections, the inherent isolation of writing and the difficulty in coming up with fresh ideas.
Are you interested in being a writer and getting your work published? The Heartland Writers Guild offers support for these goals and can help lead you down the write path. The HWG meets the third Sunday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m., temporarily at the St. Johns Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Pocahontas. To join, visit their website at heartlandwriters.org, click Join HWG, download the membership form and send the completed form and payment ($24/year) to P.O. Box 652, Kennett, Mo. 63857. Email heartlandwriters@yahoo.com with questions.
-
Volunteers help with Cape County vaccination effortsThe regional COVID-19 vaccination effort leading Cape Girardeau County to have the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the state with at least one dose was not only achieved by the government, health care systems and pharmacies. It...
-
Syler seeks third term on Cape County health trustees board1This is the third in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers,...
-
No one aboard capsized boat in Mississippi RiverA boat found capsized in the Mississippi River near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge had no people on board, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Battalion chief Brad Dillow said a report of a capsized boat came in at around 11:15 a.m....
-
Scott City Fire Department names new chiefThe Scott City Fire Department announced a new fire chief Thursday. Shawn Jackson, who was serving as interim chief, has been promoted to serve as the department's new fire chief. Jackson became the interim chief at the end of August, and helped the...
-
Cape County commissioners approve purchase of new network equipmentCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request Thursday from the information technology department to purchase network switching and wireless equipment. Commissioners approved the use of $93,943 from IT department funds to purchase 17...
-
Highway patrol: Report of I-55 jumper likely unfoundedA report of a person jumping from the Interstate 55 bridge into the Diversion Channel on Monday appears to be unfounded, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott. "According to the officers,...
-
SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis to receive 2,000 vaccine doses on alternating weeks5With state officials saying more than 2 million Missourians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated 42 hospitals that have the capability of administering 5,000 vaccine doses...
-
-
Center Junction work running 'months ahead of schedule'3The diverging diamond interchange project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, slated for completion by early November, could be finished several months sooner, according to the projects general contractor. Everything is really clicking...
-
SEMO nursing students aid with vaccinationsTwenty-five Southeast Missouri State University nursing students and faculty members volunteered to support last Fridays vaccination clinic at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from the university. Students assisted...
-
Freeze seeks four more years on Cape County health board3John Freeze, a retired dentist, is an incumbent who has served five years on the trustee board and seeks a four-year term in April. He is a 1971 Cape Girardeau Central High graduate, a 1975 alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University and received...
-
-
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Millersville fire station construction1A new Millersville Rural Fire Protection District fire station is beginning construction after a groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony, attended by members of the districts board of directors, the fire chief and members of...
-
Shooting forces Caruthersville schools lockdownSchools in a Southeast Missouri town locked down briefly Wednesday morning in response to a shooting incident. A release from the Caruthersville (Missouri) Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down...
-
State rep. raises free speech questions in new House bill4Over the last month, conversation erupted again over concern social media organizations censor or suppress content posted on their websites particularly conservative opinions. A bill, filed last week in the Missouri House of Representatives by...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 1 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Former SEMO regent Pollack remembered as gracious, humble2This story is updated. Area leaders were effusive in their praise Tuesday for Cape Girardeau native Sydney Pollack, a retired businessman and community leader, who died Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 93. "Sydney and I went to Cape...
-
-
Cape native Christopher Limbaugh appointed to 19th Circuit CourtChristopher Limbaugh received a judicial appointment Tuesday courtesy of his current boss, Gov. Mike Parson. A Cape Girardeau native, Limbaugh, 36, has served as general counsel and chief legal officer to the governor since June 2018 -- shortly...
-
Two arrested in connection with woman's body found near Shawnee Park3Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Monday morning discovery of a dead woman in the treeline near Shawnee Park. Janice M. Leimbach, 62, of Cape Girardeau and Matthew S. Morris, 22, of Gideon, Missouri, were arrested and charged...
-
MSHP, Cape FD unable to locate person who jumped from I-55 bridge into Diversion Channel1An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on Interstate 55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire...
-
Man involved in Monday rollover accident in comaA man involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street is unresponsive in a comatose state at St. Louis University Hospital. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, John W. Deffenbaugh, 47, of...
-
New Cape deer ordinance passes initial hurdle18This story is updated. After an extensive presentation and ensuing discussion lasting over two hours, Cape Girardeau City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance on first reading an ordinance establishing a managed urban bowhunt to thin the...
-
SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis selected as high-throughput vaccinators; active cases continue downward trend1SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were selected as high-throughput vaccinators by the state Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Hospital Association as active COVID-19 cases in the area continue to trend...
-
Drug store owners hope to avoid future accidents5Jones Drug Store in Jackson doesnt have a drive through lane and store owners want to make sure it wont accidentally have one in the future. On three occasions in the past 50 years, drivers have lost control of their vehicles and crashed into...
-
Most read 2/2/21Woman found dead Monday morning on South West End BoulevardA woman was found dead late Monday morning on South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area...
-
Most read 2/1/21Spilling the tea: 'Nutrition clubs' in Cape, Jackson offer teas loaded with vitamins, nutrients7Brightly colored, layered drinks with flavors such as Gator Bite, Carnival and Bombpop, and ranging from red to purple and every color in between have taken social media by storm. But, what exactly are loaded teas? They are stevia-sweetened drinks...
-
Most read 1/30/21Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in SikestonTwo women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston. According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women,...
-
Most read 1/29/21African American pastors in Cape question lethal force bill in Missouri Senate26This story is updated. The Rev. William Tiger Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation SB 66 now working its way through the...
-
Most read 1/29/21Cape PD continues to monitor city for gang activity following federal racketeering indictments9Four Southeast Missouri men facing federal racketeering charges allegedly belonged to one of Chicagos largest and most-established street gangs. Sean Clemon, Dominique Maxwell and Perry Harris, all of Cape Girardeau, and Barry Boyce of Charleston...
-
Most read 1/26/21Biden-Harris, this ain't unity83Inauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy...
-