Finding Each Other Again, 45 Years Later: A love story
Sometimes, life weaves our stories together with people in ways we couldnt foresee until later down the road. Thats what Jerry and Carla Young of Cape Girardeau have found in their journey to each other.
Their story goes like this: When Carla was 18 years old, she worked at a store next to a laundromat in Cape Girardeau. Jerry owned the laundromat and would sometimes come over to the store to exchange his change for bills. As a single mother of two children, Carla did her laundry next door at the laundromat. She viewed Jerry as a mentor, and often asked him for advice.
Carla went to beauty school, and at one point, she cut Jerrys sons hair. She also earned her bachelors degree in child development with a minor in family studies, going to college at the same time as her son. She taught preschool for 12 years and also worked as an aide at the Lutheran Home and the Veterans Home in Cape for approximately 10 years total, planning activities for the residents. At the Veterans Home, she was employed on the Alzheimers Unit, helping families learn about the disease and cope with their grief when they lost their loved one.
Jerry, on the other hand, grew up on a farm in Dexter, Mo., and was in missile control in the Army, stationed on an Air Force base in Detroit during the 1960s with a direct line to the President of the United States. After he got out of the service, he went to work for KFVS-12 for a little more than a decade and then owned nightclubs in Paducah, Ky., a time during which he also promoted a band. After tiring of working in that industry, for 15 years he started, worked for and then sold his business Speed Equipment World, which built race cars, vans and automotives, while working for Bristol-Myers for 22 years. Now, he owns Jay Why Inc., taking care of mortgage property across the country, a business he runs along with a gun shop and indoor shooting range. He was married for 50 years and has one son.
When Carla heard that Jerrys wife, Judy, had passed away from Alzheimers, she reached out to him to try to help him understand the disease as he walked through the grieving process, since she had experience in helping family members with this from her time working at the Veterans Home. She also made a shadow box for Jerry filled with Judys possessions, which hangs in their home today. He asked her to clean his home, and she did. Carla and Jerry honored Judy and Jerrys marriage to her for two and a half years before deciding to date. Then, 45 years after they first met, they got married.
Its just a blessing to each other to have one another, Carla says. Life is what you make it, my mother would say, and if you want it, you need to go after it.
Jerry agrees.
Its a good life. You know, life is its lonely if you dont have somebody to love and be with, Jerry says. So thats where were at. Were here to make a nice home and a nice family and go from there.
Together, they love to do simple things: cooking, listening to TV and sitting by the pool in the summertime. They also enjoy going out for date night once a week.
I didnt get married to be single, says Carla, who was single for 13 years before she married Jerry.
The two got married Aug. 8, 2020, at Mount Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau. Carlas son gave her away and was also a groomsman along with Jerrys son and grandson. Carlas daughter and daughter-in-law were her matrons of honor, and her granddaughter was her maid of honor. Her grandson was an usher.
Never got to wear what I call a beautiful wedding gown or a veil, so I just glammed it up in it, Carla says. You never get too old to walk down the aisle.
At the ceremony, Jerry and Carla participated in a salt covenant, in which they both poured sand into a vase, to symbolize how together, they will serve God and be the light of the world. They display the vase on the mantle of their home. After the ceremony, they held a dinner at their house. Carla and her sister decorated the cake, and Carla arranged the flowers.
After all they have been through individually and together, the two dont take each other for granted. Each day, they are grateful for one another.
I never gave up on love. Its one of those things that youre not finished unless you want to be finished, with anything, Carla says. And our love is still growing, because our love is still new. In marriage, I think, were just a blessing to each other that were older but yet found each other again.
If youve got love, somebody you love, and somebody loves you, then youre lucky, Jerry says. Youre a very, very lucky person, because a lot of people dont have that. But if you can find it and you can get it, you need to keep it.
Here are a few of Carlas reflections on building a strong marriage:
1. Its good to laugh together. Laughter is good for the soul. And then, dance like nobodys watching. Cause we dont care when we dance.
2. It is important to communicate with each other. He calls me, or I will call him throughout our day. Being married is a joy and a blessing. Jerry is the one person I go to for support. Be honest with each one another, and dont have secrets.
3. Make your marriage one that honors God. So in other words, if youre walking down the street holding hands, [that might cause someone else to think], I think I might do that. You might be the only Bible anyone reads.
4. Have a date night each week, and enjoy what God has given you, which is the blessing of each other. Whatever is good will be good we will enjoy together and whatever is bad, we will conquer together.
5. Marriage should be selfless and serving one another. Make decisions together and learn to compromise. Being a team, you can accomplish so much more.
-
Cape's new city hall project update: a little later, more expensive3Any building project has unforeseen challenges, and Cape Girardeaus new City Hall project overlooking the Mississippi River is no exception. A planned $12 million price tag is now estimated at approximately $14.75 million and completion is now...
-
Former SEMO regent Pollack remembered as gracious, humbleArea leaders were effusive in their praise Tuesday for Cape Girardeau native Sydney Pollack, a retired businessman and community leader, who died Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 93. "Sydney and I went to Cape Central High together and...
-
Cape native Christopher Limbaugh appointed to 19th Circuit CourtChristopher Limbaugh received a judicial appointment Tuesday courtesy of his current boss, Gov. Mike Parson. A Cape Girardeau native, Limbaugh, 36, has served as general counsel and chief legal officer to the governor since June 2018 -- shortly...
-
Two arrested in connection with woman's body found near Shawnee ParkTwo suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Monday morning discovery of a dead woman in the treeline near Shawnee Park. Janice M. Leimbach, 62, of Cape Girardeau and Matthew S. Morris, 22, of Gideon, Missouri, were arrested and charged...
-
MSHP, Cape FD unable to locate person who jumped from I-55 bridge into Diversion Channel1An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on Interstate 55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire...
-
Man involved in Monday rollover accident in comaA man involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street is unresponsive in a comatose state at St. Louis University Hospital. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, John W. Deffenbaugh, 47, of...
-
New Cape deer ordinance passes initial hurdle15This story is updated. After an extensive presentation and ensuing discussion lasting over two hours, Cape Girardeau City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance on first reading an ordinance establishing a managed urban bowhunt to thin the...
-
SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis selected as high-throughput vaccinators; active cases continue downward trend1SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were selected as high-throughput vaccinators by the state Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Hospital Association as active COVID-19 cases in the area continue to trend...
-
Drug store owners hope to avoid future accidents5Jones Drug Store in Jackson doesnt have a drive through lane and store owners want to make sure it wont accidentally have one in the future. On three occasions in the past 50 years, drivers have lost control of their vehicles and crashed into...
-
Sander lauded for 'calm, common sense' in leading health board1Leo Roland Rollie Sander is being praised for his 22 years of service on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees and particularly his tenure as chairman during the ongoing pandemic. Sander, 81, died Saturday at Saint...
-
Cape County commissioners approve contract to replace two bridgesCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract Monday to replace two bridges in the countys road system. Commissioners approved the use of Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds to pay for a negotiated contract with Koehler...
-
Cape schools to follow SEMO's lead and adopt Canvas LMS1Jamie Russell, technology instructional specialist for the Cape Girardeau School District, has had an extraordinarily busy 11 months since the pandemic started. The Tigers@Home virtual program has enabled many students to study and file classwork...
-
Woman found dead Monday morning on South West End BoulevardA woman was found dead late Monday morning on South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area...
-
-
Jackson aldermen adjust city's 2020 ledgerThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved several hundred thousand dollars-worth of adjustments to the citys 2020 budget to accurately reflect actual income and expenditures. Were required by law at the end of the year to explain...
-
Burglary suspect escapes police, remains at large in CapeA burglary suspect remains at large following a police chase Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a burglary near Bellevue and Fountain streets Monday evening. Upon...
-
Man in critical condition following rollover crash on South SpriggA man suffered critical injuries after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in the 1500 block...
-
Local News 2/1/21Missouri bicentennial: Mormon order of 1838 'one of the saddest stories in American political history'2Frank Nickell calls the 1838 extermination order directed at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), issued by then-Gov. Lilburn Boggs, one of the saddest stories in American political history. The order, officially Executive Order...
-
Disabled musician keynotes inaugural March for Life Day1It was a celebration of life at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, as area high schools gathered for the first annual March for Life Day on Friday. Vincential Marian Youth Southeast Missouri (VMY SEMO) and North Perry County...
-
Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in SikestonTwo women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston. According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women,...
-
National Guard clinic vaccinates 2,000 against virus14A COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations,...
-
Bluegrass festival allows audience, performers chance to get out6Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began. Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in...
-
SEMPO schedules online programs on transit planSEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather...
-
Cape PD recovers two stolen vehicles6Two vehicles reported stolen were recovered Friday morning by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning, Cape PD was called to the 700 block of South Ellis Street for a report of a...
-
Photo Gallery 1/30/21Disabled musician performs, keynotes inaugural March for Life Day eventThe first March for Life day was held at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Perryville on Friday, Jan. 29, 2020. Vincential Marian Youth Southeast Missouri (VMY SEMO) and North Perry County Youth Group collaborated to create the event, which lasted...
-
Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summerWASHINGTON -- The government's top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see some kids starting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next few months. It's a needed step to securing widespread immunity to the virus. Vaccines are not yet...
-
Most read 1/29/21African American pastors in Cape question lethal force bill in Missouri Senate26This story is updated. The Rev. William Tiger Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation SB 66 now working its way through the...
-
Most read 1/29/21Cape PD continues to monitor city for gang activity following federal racketeering indictments9Four Southeast Missouri men facing federal racketeering charges allegedly belonged to one of Chicagos largest and most-established street gangs. Sean Clemon, Dominique Maxwell and Perry Harris, all of Cape Girardeau, and Barry Boyce of Charleston...
-
Most read 1/28/21Cape County leading state in COVID-19 vaccinations3State officials have added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to their online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers show Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Gov. Mike Parson announced the new dashboard ...
-
Most read 1/28/21Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Friday in Cape7A National Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cape Girardeau. This is the second such event. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose at a clinic last Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson...
-
Most read 1/27/21Four Southeast Missouri men among seven indicted on federal racketeering charges1Seven alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang, including four from Southeast Missouri, were arrested on federal racketeering charges according to a news release sent out Monday from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of...
-
Most read 1/27/21Redux: Cape Council to consider new ordinance to control deer in city11Dustin Ziebold is finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, but Monday, he'll be wearing a different hat as he presents a proposed new ordinance to control the city's deer herd to city lawmakers at their scheduled regular meeting in council...
-
Most read 1/26/21Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County21This story is updated. More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials. What we discovered and...