Age Spots: Planning for the Future

My Mom just turned 72. She is healthy, she still drives and she has no plans to slow down any time soon. I am so glad she is still able to do most things on her own and she can have her independence. We have talked about what could happen in the future, and that we need to have a plan. Everyones plan will be different, and that is OK. Planning for the future can be a challenging task. Where will I live? What care will I need? What care is out there? Do I have enough money to pay for any of it? What will my family have to help with?

Most seniors would choose to age in place, which means they live in the community with some level of independence. In-home care can be a way they are able to stay in their own home safely. In-home care can include different things as needed; chore services are helpful with things like cleaning, laundry or cooking. Personal care can include help with bathing and dressing. Other types of in-home care can include home health and even nursing services, depending on need.

There are several ways to pay for the different types of in-home care. Private pay and private insurance covers many of the services. Medicare can pay for home-health if prescribed by a doctor, and Medicaid pays for many services for those who qualify; also, if you are a veteran, there could be assistance. Aging Matters also has in-home services; this program helps those who qualify stay in their home safely for as long as possible. The in-home program will vary for each person but is available to those aged 60 or older who have a physical need for help.

Assisted living is an option for those who want to live mostly independently but require some help. Assisted living facilities allow seniors to live in a residential setting and receive assistance with housekeeping, meals, medicine management and personal care, among other assistance. The assisted living facilities usually provide transportation and encourage social activities and some group meals. Many assisted living facilities also take their seniors shopping or to fun events in the local communities. Typically, assisted living is paid for through private pay or long-term care insurance.

Skilled nursing is what most people think of as a nursing home. Skilled care is usually for those who need 24-hour care. Care includes nursing services, meals, medicine management and personal care. Recreational activities are also a part of skilled care. Options to pay for skilled care include private pay, veterans benefits and Medicaid.

The Long-term Care Ombudsman Program at Aging Matters helps to work out complaints or other problems within a long-term care facility. The ombudsmen are trained volunteers that provide free and confidential services. They visit the facility they are assigned to each week and take the time to meet and listen to the residents and their families concerns. The ombudsmen listen to any issue there may be and work to reach a solution that is fair to everyone involved. If you have concerns or questions about a residents care, charges for care, how to obtain services from resources outside the facility or options on nursing home placement, please feel free to speak with an ombudsman.

COVID-19 has changed how most facilities are operating. They have limited or stopped allowing visits to residents to protect them from COVID-19. As the vaccine is distributed, we hope to see lessening restrictions in long-term care.

If you need information or assistance with your aging questions, please call (800) 392-8771 or (573) 335-3331. Because Aging Matters.