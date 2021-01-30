Cape County leads the state

Letter to the Editor

The State of Missouri just rolled out its Covid vaccination dashboard. The website is at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data.

I looked over the data and saw Cape Girardeau County leads the state with 10.2% of its residents receiving at least their first dose of the Covid vaccine. Scott County is second at 8.1%. Many Scott County residents were vaccinated in Cape Girardeau County. The statewide average is 4.7%, so Cape Girardeau County is doing more than twice the number of vaccinations as the rest of the State.

Congratulations to Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, area pharmacies and the Cape Girardeau County Health Department for doing a fantastic job of vaccinating our residents. Cape County is leading the state in Covid vaccinations and working together to protect our residents.

JOHN FREEZE, Cape Girardeau