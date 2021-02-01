Uptown Jackson hires new executive director

-
Column (2/1/21)Congress bows to the pen and the phonePresident Joe Biden has proved that, if nothing else, he has a pen and a phone. According to The Economist, he signed more executive orders in his first two days than President Donald Trump signed in nearly his first two months. And he was just...
Column (2/1/21)The left's ongoing campaign to denigrate Trump supportersIf the first week of leftist insanity gushing from President Joe Bidens executive pen doesnt vindicate Donald Trumps supporters in full measure, I dont know what could. Scratch that. There is much more to come. Trump supporters have long touted...
Guest column: How the GOP earned state Senate majority 20 years agoThis week marks a milestone in Missouri's political history. Twenty years ago, Missouri Republicans wrung down the curtain on 53 years in the minority, going up with a slim 18-16 edge in that chamber. (So strong were the ancestral Democratic...
Editorial (1/29/21)River Campus continues to set the stageSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus has weathered the pandemic by continuing to safely host patrons and performers both virtually and in-person over the last year, providing a much-needed respite from the stresses of COVID-19. For...
Column (1/29/21)Will Democrats reform the criminal justice system?Democrats now have the luxury of a unified government. Controlling the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House gives them an opportunity to do many things they have claimed to care about but have complained about being blocked by...
Column (1/28/21)COVID-19 vaccine: Take it to protect you and your familyTaking the vaccine not only protects you, but also protects your family and friends from contracting the deadly disease from you. Since the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, I have heard from many people many excuses for not taking it....
Column (1/28/21)Lighting up the 'midnight' of our current society"It is midnight within the social order." Martin Luther King Jr. said this in a 1967 sermon called "A Knock at Midnight." He based it on a passage from the 11th chapter of the Gospel of Luke, where Jesus asks: "Which of you who has a friend will go...
Editorial (1/27/21)Thankful for our nation's farmersAmerican farmers are the most productive in the world, and some of the most productive in the group are right here in Missouri. Jerry Cox and his son, Matthew, are third- and fourth-generation farmers who work 1,500 acres of soybean and corn ground...
Column (1/27/21)'Free speech for me, but not for thee'Long a stalwart defender of the First Amendment, the American media is now having second thoughts. For decades, it was a commonplace sentiment among journalists that freedom of the press was one of the glories of our system. It helped to make the...
Column (1/26/21)Biden-Harris, this ain't unityInauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy...
Editorial (1/25/21)Thomas, Deisher recognized with Ritter Humanitarian Service AwardMartin Luther King Jr. said, Lifes most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others? Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School social worker Carolyn Thomas and school nurse Dana Deisher answered this plea by forming...
Letter (1/23/21)Community supports Salvation ArmyThe year 2020 was full of uncertainty and need. Throughout the year the Salvation Army has been able to continue to operate and help the community. During the pandemic, we have had to change the way that we operate but have never had to close. While...
Editorial (1/22/21)COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligiblePublic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth....
Editorial (1/22/21)Our prayers for the new administrationOn Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role. Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a...
Editorial (1/20/21)Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide rankingThe Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade. The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and...
Editorial (1/19/21)P&G made a difference during the pandemicAs the third-largest employer in the area, and the manufacturer of some of the most essential goods, Procter & Gamble (P&G) hustled to develop protocols to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring production could carry on. With...
Editorial (1/15/21)Editorial: Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.On Monday, we'll celebrate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is probably most remembered for his "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the March On Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A...
Editorial (1/13/21)Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroismCape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire. The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to...
Editorial (1/11/21)It sure is great to live in Southeast MissouriIt sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career. This sentiment was...
Uptown Jackson hires new executive director
Jackson native Janna Clifton has been named the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
Clifton, who replaces recently retired Steve Turner, is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and has retail management experience from stores in Cape Girardeau and Paducah, Kentucky. Shes also been active with the Jackson North Elementary PTO and church committees, among other community involvement.
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization focuses on landscaping maintenance of the uptown area, organizes merchant workshops and produces several events.
There are several similar organizations in the region, each with a focus in specific areas. The groups play a helpful role in improving the aesthetic, commercial and community components they oversee. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is another vehicle to do good.
Jackson is a charming and vibrant town with tremendous upside. And the uptown area is certainly key. We congratulate Janna Clifton on the new role and look forward to seeing how she leads the organization forward.
