River Campus continues to set the stage

Column (1/29/21)Will Democrats reform the criminal justice system?Democrats now have the luxury of a unified government. Controlling the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House gives them an opportunity to do many things they have claimed to care about but have complained about being blocked by...
Column (1/28/21)COVID-19 vaccine: Take it to protect you and your familyTaking the vaccine not only protects you, but also protects your family and friends from contracting the deadly disease from you. Since the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, I have heard from many people many excuses for not taking it....
Column (1/28/21)Lighting up the 'midnight' of our current society"It is midnight within the social order." Martin Luther King Jr. said this in a 1967 sermon called "A Knock at Midnight." He based it on a passage from the 11th chapter of the Gospel of Luke, where Jesus asks: "Which of you who has a friend will go...
Editorial (1/27/21)Thankful for our nation's farmersAmerican farmers are the most productive in the world, and some of the most productive in the group are right here in Missouri. Jerry Cox and his son, Matthew, are third- and fourth-generation farmers who work 1,500 acres of soybean and corn ground...
Column (1/27/21)'Free speech for me, but not for thee'Long a stalwart defender of the First Amendment, the American media is now having second thoughts. For decades, it was a commonplace sentiment among journalists that freedom of the press was one of the glories of our system. It helped to make the...
Column (1/26/21)Biden-Harris, this ain't unityInauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy...
Column (1/26/21)Guest Column: New resident embraces newspaper, communityWe moved from the Seattle area and bought a house in Fruitland four months ago and so we are totally unfamiliar with this area. We signed up for a Southeast Missourian print subscription after seeing an ad on Facebook. I'm so glad we did. We did not...
Editorial (1/25/21)Thomas, Deisher recognized with Ritter Humanitarian Service AwardMartin Luther King Jr. said, Lifes most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others? Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School social worker Carolyn Thomas and school nurse Dana Deisher answered this plea by forming...
Column (1/25/21)Biden is already undoing policies that improved AmericaNow that the Democrats wont have Donald Trump to kick around anymore, theyll do it anyway, if for no other reason than to keep your eyes off their extremism. While President Joe Biden is talking about unity and compromise, the leftist machine...
Column (1/23/21)Gallup says this is a leading indicator of excellent mental healthIn March 2020, as lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic began and individuals started taking virus-related precautions, I was in the camp more prone to play it safe. A Florida trip to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play in spring training was...
Column (1/23/21)Inaugural poem to be rememberedAt daybreak in America, on the morning of January the 20th, 2021, the sun's light shone on a people with bitter hearts, worried minds, and tired souls. Many of them stood firm, if not weary, from hyperbole, division and a stinging denigration of our...
Letter (1/23/21)Community supports Salvation ArmyThe year 2020 was full of uncertainty and need. Throughout the year the Salvation Army has been able to continue to operate and help the community. During the pandemic, we have had to change the way that we operate but have never had to close. While...
Editorial (1/22/21)COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligiblePublic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth....
Editorial (1/22/21)Our prayers for the new administrationOn Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role. Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a...
Editorial (1/20/21)Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide rankingThe Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade. The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and...
Editorial (1/19/21)P&G made a difference during the pandemicAs the third-largest employer in the area, and the manufacturer of some of the most essential goods, Procter & Gamble (P&G) hustled to develop protocols to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring production could carry on. With...
Editorial (1/15/21)Editorial: Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.On Monday, we'll celebrate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is probably most remembered for his "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the March On Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A...
Editorial (1/13/21)Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroismCape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire. The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to...
Editorial (1/11/21)It sure is great to live in Southeast MissouriIt sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career. This sentiment was...
Editorial (1/8/21)Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy HaggertyJefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools. Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school. Haggerty...
Letter (1/7/21)Defend Constitution, not presidentI almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling. If we are going to...
River Campus continues to set the stage
Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has weathered the pandemic by continuing to safely host patrons and performers both virtually and in-person over the last year, providing a much-needed respite from the stresses of COVID-19.
For in-person supporters, River Campus seating has been modified to provide a safe environment for those attending and performing, with each venue ticketed at 25% of normal capacity.
Ellen Wood-Farrow, business and box office manager, said performances have been "selling out" quickly due to the limited capacity. She added, "We've seen a strong show of support from our local and campus community."
Tickets are available for "The Marriage of Figaro" for both tonight and Sunday afternoon, wrapping up their features for the month of February. Friday's performance can be viewed via a streaming option by going to RiverCampus.org and selecting the Friday show to find the link.
Heading into the Spring 2021 semester, the River Campus is offering some excellent virtual viewing options. "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" and "William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar" will be presented both in-person and streaming. The spring choral performance of "Songs of Humanity" will be presented via streaming exclusively.
Bravo to the River Campus on continuing to serve our community with outstanding entertainment in a breathtaking venue, and adapting during the last year so the performances can be viewed from the safety and comfort of home.
