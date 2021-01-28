Prayer 1-28-21

More to explore
Cape County leading state in COVID-19 vaccinations1State officials have added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to their online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers show Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Gov. Mike Parson announced the new dashboard ...
Region's food insecurity grew significantly in 2020The battle against hunger in Southeast Missouri intensified in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of income forced thousands of families to tighten their budgets and become food insecure. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which provides...
Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Friday in Cape4A National Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cape Girardeau. This is the second such event. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose at a clinic last Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson...
School officials grateful for state COVID funding extension for substitutesThe Cape Girardeau School District is giving two thumbs up to Gov. Mike Parsons office for extending funding to help Missouri districts recruit and keep substitute teachers as the pandemic drags on through the winter months. Parson, at the...
Multiple accidents reported in region because of winter weatherMultiple accidents were reported Wednesday afternoon in the region because of poor road conditions from a snowfall passing through the area. Amanda Baker, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in an accident on Route J at Perry...
Electrical fires more frequent during winter months1With electrical fires typically increasing during the winter months, its important to know some common causes and how to keep homes and families safe. Many electrical fires occuring during this time of year are because of the misuse of electrical...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/28/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 21 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Saint Francis psychologist shares tools to address pandemic stressThe pandemic is stressful. We all have anxiety about COVID in one way or another and it can be overwhelming for both adults and children. "Coping in healthy ways is important and can even make us stronger," said David Dahlbeck, PhD, HSP,...
Four Southeast Missouri men among seven indicted on federal racketeering charges1Seven alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang, including four from Southeast Missouri, were arrested on federal racketeering charges according to a news release sent out Monday from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of...
Virus numbers appear to be trending in good direction5COVID-19 case numbers have slowed somewhat in Southeast Missouri and across the state, and several indicators are moving in the right direction. According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, new cases of the virus dropped 27.2% in...
Nowell donates artwork as thank-you to Cape police1Marie Nowell, 92, of Cape Girardeau donated a picture of a police car she colored-in to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, specifically officer William Rogers, on Friday. Nowells daughter, Patricia Silman, said the picture was given to say...
Cape schools to host yearly Penguin Party with a COVID twist5The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation will host its biggest annual fundraiser Feb. 13 at the Drury Convention Center, but thanks to the pandemic, supporters can also join in the festivities at home. Amy McDonald, the foundation's executive...
Redux: Cape Council to consider new ordinance to control deer in city9Dustin Ziebold is finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, but Monday, he'll be wearing a different hat as he presents a proposed new ordinance to control the city's deer herd to city lawmakers at their scheduled regular meeting in council...
Street closure planned to repair water line leakA section of North High Street in Jackson, also known as U.S. 61, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, so city crews can repair a leaking water line that has recently caused water to spill onto the pavement. The...
Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County21This story is updated. More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials. What we discovered and...
Cape river gauge: Expect quick rise and steep fallThe crest forecast graph for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau resembles a roller coaster with a gradual rise over the next five days followed by a steep drop next week. Starting today, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the river,...
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell reflects on Trail of Tears2Frank Nickell pulls no punches when it comes to U.S. President Andrew Jacksons attitude toward Native Americans a view brought into sharp relief by congressional legislation approved during his tenure and signed by Americas seventh president:...
Cape County commissioners approve 2021 final budgetCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the county's final budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday. According to county Auditor Pete Frazier, the 2021 budget reflects an approach among county offices to reduce spending but still meet required...
'Revenge of the Space Pandas' coming to River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University Theatre students will perform "Revenge of the Space Pandas" Friday through Sunday at the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast's River Campus. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday....
SEMO Department of Music to present 'The Marriage of Figaro'Mozart's comic masterpiece "Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)" is coming to the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus on Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $20.25 and showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 3...
Cape man in custody for sexual abuse of a minorA Cape Girardeau man was arrested after a witness told police the man was sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. Ryan Ahrens, 19, was booked at the Cape Girardeau Sheriffs Office on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 14...
Chinese national arrested on multiple child porn chargesA Chinese national residing in Cape Girardeau is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office for possession and distribution of child pornography. Haoyu Wang, 27, was booked at the sheriffs office Thursday by the Missouri State...
Repair work to close portion of Jackson roadwayA portion of North High Street in Jackson will close Wednesday so crews can repair a water line. The closure will be from the roundabout at Hope and East Main streets, north to the intersection with West Independence Street. According to a news...
