Community supports Salvation Army

Letter to the Editor

The year 2020 was full of uncertainty and need. Throughout the year the Salvation Army has been able to continue to operate and help the community.

During the pandemic, we have had to change the way that we operate but have never had to close. While things looked different, people were still helped from all over the Cape Girardeau area. We would not be able to assist those people without you.

This year during our Christmas Campaign we were worried that we would have to revise our budget with up to 30% cuts. However, because of you, our donors, we will not have to revise our budget at all. Through your generosity, the Salvation Army will continue to do the most good throughout 2021.

We want to thank all of you. If you dropped a dollar in a kettle, thank you. If you sent a check to us, thank you. If you dropped off food or winter clothing, thank you. We honestly would not be able to fulfill our mission without you. God bless you all for all that you do.

MATT DeGONIA, lieutenant, Salvation Army, Cape Girardeau