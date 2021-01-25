Thomas, Deisher recognized with Ritter Humanitarian Service Award
Martin Luther King Jr. said, Lifes most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?
Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School social worker Carolyn Thomas and school nurse Dana Deisher answered this plea by forming Intelligent Female, an after-school program for young women dedicated to teaching the next generation of young women how to love themselves and be impactful in their communities.
Last week, Thomas and Deisher were recognized for their work with at-risk young girls by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, both receiving 2021 Dr. C. John Ritter Humanitarian Service Awards.
The Ritter award honors local residents or organizations for their service to the community. It is named for Dr. C. John Ritter, a local physician who took part in medical missions to several countries for 10 years. He died in 2002.
Its phenomenal that we are honored on Martin Luther King Day, because I feel like a lot of his characteristics of peace, of faith, of love, of justice, all of his leadership qualities is what we try and instill in our young ladies to show there is a peaceful means in the end to get what you want and to make a difference. Deisher said.
These two women have made serving, helping and investing in local female students a priority. They saw a need, and created an organization to meet the need.
Everybody can be great because anybody can serve, said Martin Luther King Jr. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.
We celebrate Thomas, Deisher and all those making a daily difference in the lives of our youth. Clearly, these two outstanding leaders have a soul generated by love and are well deserving of the service award. Congratulations.
