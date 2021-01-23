Prayer 1-24-21

More to explore
Two suffer minor injuries in two-vehicle accident at Mount Auburn, Themis intersectionTwo people were treated for minor injuries Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a passenger car was...
Cape County Courthouse returns to Phase OneThe Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will operate at Phase One starting Monday, Jan. 25. The courthouse was limited to Phase Zero operations beginning on Jan. 8 because of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among court personnel. Phase One...
State's first mass COVID vaccination clinic is held in Poplar BluffEven with some hiccups, the first mass vaccination clinic held in the state provided nearly 2,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Friday. Cars started lining up at 5:45 a.m. outside the former Hydro Adventures water park for the 9 a.m. event, Col. Russel...
Rehder signals support for reining in county health boards5State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Friday neither "fear nor emotions should drive policymaking" when it comes to public health. Rehder, sworn into the upper chamber of the General Assembly on Jan. 6 after eight years in the Missouri...
City of Cape asked to OK new traffic control signage for two subdivisionsCape Girardeau City Council is being asked to authorize the adding of stop signs and no parking anytime signs in two newly developed subdivisions. At Highlands at Hopper Crossing, signs are being requested on Lochinvar Lane at Hopper Road, Lochinvar...
A psychologist's perspective on pandemic stressThe pandemic is stressful. We all have anxiety about COVID in one way or another and it can be overwhelming for both adults and children. "Coping in healthy ways is important and can even make us stronger," said David Dahlbeck, PhD, HSP,...
Cape County commissioners pledge $10k to community college needs analysis survey8Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the use of $10,000 from the capital improvement fund to go toward a needs analysis survey for a proposed community college in the Cape Girardeau area. Rich Payne, chairman of the Committee for Affordable...
Sikeston man arrested in alleged stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail1A Sikeston man arrested Thursday evening by Cape Girardeau police in connection with a stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail. Joshua J. May, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly stabbing a woman on...
SEMO Arts Council adjusts to COVID, pursues kids' festival alternativeIn response to the ongoing pandemic, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has canceled the 21st annual Children's Art Festival for 2021. The not-for-profit, founded in 1961, will instead hold its first "artKIDtechs" Members' Show from Feb. 5 to...
Vehicle crashes into Jones Drug Store, none injured1No one was injured Wednesday afternoon after an elderly woman crashed her vehicle through the front entrance of Jones Drug Store in Jackson. According to Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department, the woman had a possible medical issue causing...
Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Missouri set for Feb. 6The 15th annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Feb. 6 at the Cape County North Park Lake and will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to don costumes and...
Scott County assessment lists deadline March 1BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County's 2021 personal property assessment lists have been mailed to county residents who have until March 1 to return them to the county assessor's office to avoid penalty. Anyone who owns personal property who has moved within...
Minor injuries reported in wreck at Mount Auburn, Themis intersectionMinor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday evening at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street. According Sgt. Brad Neels of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the occupants of one of the vehicles were taken...
Pickup truck stolen overnight from Cape businessA truck reported stolen overnight from a Cape Girardeau business was found abandoned Wednesday just north of Chaffee, Missouri. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Plants...
Guard to assist in coronavirus vaccination effortsGov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday members of the National Guard will fan out across the state for COVID-19 mass vaccination events as soon as the end of the month. A news release from Parsons office said a Guard team will operate in each of the...
Saint Francis warns of COVID vaccine phone scamSaint Francis Healthcare System is warning patients of a COVID-19 vaccine phone scam. According to a news release, Saint Francis has received reports of a phone scam where an unidentified caller attempts to schedule a COVID vaccination, provides...
Jackson aldermen receive positive fund balance reportThe City of Jackson's fund balance grew by nearly $1.1 million over the last six months, according to the city's most recent financial statement. Jackson's semiannual financial statement, covering the second half of 2020, was received and accepted...
Mask-making Patriot Medical of Cape urges 'buy American'4Patriot Medical Devices CEO Rick Needham said Wednesday, the day of the inauguration of a new U.S. president, that with the advent of widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the U.S. and with it, hopes for an end to the pandemic, people may...
Report: Jackson sewer rates 'compare favorably'Jackson's sewer rates compare favorably to similar Missouri communities, according to a new rate study presented to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during the board's study session Wednesday night. "We are pretty comparable and fairly competitive,"...
Camper fire extends to home on South Benton early WednesdayA camper was destroyed and a house sustained minor damage during an overnight fire on South Benton Street in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, at 1:21 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a camper on fire on...
Cape Girardeau native Brock Murphy reflects on White House tenure14On Thursday, Brock Murphy sat on a balcony of the White House 30 minutes before he started his last shift as a confidential sssistant at the Office of Management and Budget. He said as he was sitting there, he felt appreciation for how far he had...
On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds1Caution the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds. Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near...
Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to CapeThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
Photo Gallery 1/19/21Jordan's Way Fundraiser with Southeast Missouri Humane SocietySocial media personality Kris Rotonda of Clearwater, Florida visited the Southeast Missouri Humane Society to conduct a four hour Facebook Live program to raise money for the shelter. This is one of many stops in his 50-state tour in which he is...
Sleuthing helps jewelry store owner catch theft suspects4A Cape Girardeau business owner and her employee assisted in the arrest of two Illinois residents who allegedly stole from her shop. Crystal Miller, 41, of Marion, Illinois, and Justin Veach, 37, of Peoria, Illinois, were taken into custody by Cape...
Guest column: Rep. Jason Smith: 'What I witnessed'70Martin Luther King Jr. once said that "Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal." Over the past year, we have seen violent protests spread throughout our country, and over and over, those who...