Our prayers for the new administration

Editorial (1/22/21)COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligiblePublic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth....
Column (1/22/21)Joe Biden wrong on Keystone XL pipelinePoor Justin Trudeau. The Canadian prime minister must have been relieved to be done with President Donald Trump, only to learn that Joe Biden plans to tell Canada to pound sand as one of his first priorities. Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline...
Editorial (1/20/21)Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide rankingThe Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade. The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and...
Self reflection: Does tolerating Facebook make me a hypocrite?Hypocrisy is not a characteristic I would ever want to apply to myself. But then came Facebook. And as I take personal inventory, I have to be honest and ask myself if I am, in fact, a hypocrite. Anyone paying attention already knows that Mark...
Editorial (1/19/21)P&G made a difference during the pandemicAs the third-largest employer in the area, and the manufacturer of some of the most essential goods, Procter & Gamble (P&G) hustled to develop protocols to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring production could carry on. With...
Assault on the Capitol has let loose the electronic octopusTwo days after the 2020 election, a defiant Kathy Griffin retweeted the notorious picture of her holding a prop that looked like the bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump. Earlier last year, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted...
Guest column: Rep. Jason Smith: 'What I witnessed'Martin Luther King Jr. once said that "Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal." Over the past year, we have seen violent protests spread throughout our country, and over and over, those who...
MissouriCare supports health, welfare of Southeast Missourians through grantsIn these trying times, I am grateful for the continued support from the Missouri business community in contributing to the health and welfare of our region. I am particularly grateful for Missouri Care Inc., an Anthem company, for donating a total...
Editorial (1/15/21)Editorial: Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.On Monday, we'll celebrate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is probably most remembered for his "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the March On Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A...
Column (1/15/21)Trump's Masada moment may mean resignationThere seems to be only one area of common ground in our country today: agreement that something is wrong. But regarding what that "something" is, and what we need to do, there is profound disagreement throughout the nation. The violence in which the...
Column (1/15/21)Don't hate the political players; hate the political gameMany Americans are very upset that President-elect Joe Biden will replace President Donald Trump. For most of them, it's not that they will miss Trump's unconventional and often unacceptable behavior. Instead, it's that they fear that the size and...
Editorial (1/13/21)Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroismCape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire. The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to...
Editorial (1/11/21)It sure is great to live in Southeast MissouriIt sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career. This sentiment was...
Editorial (1/8/21)Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy HaggertyJefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools. Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school. Haggerty...
Letter (1/7/21)Defend Constitution, not presidentI almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling. If we are going to...
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
Editorial (1/2/21)Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemicThe economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need. Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that...
Our prayers for the new administration
On Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role.
Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a hallmark of our republic. This year was no exception. But like elections before, it's time to move forward with our new leadership.
Many locally will disagree with some or even much of the new administration's policy positions. Members of this editorial board expect to as well. But today, we set aside differences and extend our best wishes to the president and vice president. More importantly, we're reminded of a verse from the Bible that calls on Christians to pray for our leaders.
"I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people -- for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior ..." (1 Timothy 2: 1-4)
So today and in the days ahead, we pray for our leaders -- for their health, protection and discernment. We pray they would seek God's will in all they do so this great country we love will continue to serve as a beacon of hope. And most of all, we pray for God's hand of protection and grace on the United States of America.
