Treasures From the Good Old Days: A tour through my collection
Reading the Little House books by Laura Ingalls Wilder at the age of nine gave me
reason to believe my life was pretty special. After all, she wrote about many things I could
relate to from my own family. It didnt take long, and I developed an appreciation for things from
the olden days.
Needless to say, when I grew up, every time I came across many of the items we used
when I was a kid, I had to have them. My basement is now my favorite place, full of items that
tell my lifes story.
My three sisters and I grew up on a farm in Southeast Missouri where we raised chickens,
cattle, hogs and crops. Most of the items I have collected are typical of a farm home in the early
days of my youth. The metal cream can, old milk bottles and egg basket tell the story of the
farm animals I helped tend. Since the major income on a farm only comes a few times a year, the cream and eggs we sold weekly provided grocery money.
My Keen Kooker wood stove is exactly like the one our family used until 1955. I
remember carrying many armloads of split wood to keep the fire burning. We didnt need a
microwave oven to warm Daddys supper when he came in late. Mama just put a plate of food
in the warming section above the stove top. Sometimes when I walk past, I detect the faint smell
of sugar-cured ham, peach cobbler and freshly-baked bread.
Mama scrubbed everything from diapers to Daddys overalls on a washboard like mine
until Daddy could afford to buy her a wringer washing machine. A visiting child once asked me,
What are those wooden things in that basket? I could easily educate him on how clothespins
work on a line strung up outside for drying clothes. I miss the fresh smell of air-dried laundry.
A hand-made coat rack, which once hung in my husbands childhood home, displays a
flour sack baby gown, my husbands little coat made from his daddys old suit pants and my
former sister-in-laws christening outfit from 75 years ago. These items speak of faith in God and
resourcefulness in hard times.
Animal feed, sugar and flour were sold in cloth bags in the days of my childhood. Flour
and sugar came in white and off-white bags. Chicken, hog and cattle feed came in colors and
print designs. Mama, along with other farm wives, sewed clothes, curtains, quilts and other
necessities for their families with this material, which we considered free.
Learning to sew was a necessity long ago, unless you were wealthy. Mamas old treadle
machine took a great deal of concentration and skill to guide the fabric to the needle, while at the same time maintaining a smooth and steady speed with your feet on the treadle. Mama taught herself to sew and made clothes for her four daughters and herself on a White treadle machine. When I was nine years old, I started making doll clothes on that same machine. I now have the cabinet of a similar machine. The treadle part is missing, but it is a constant reminder of my mamas determination and love.
My book shelf holds a collection of old books, family photos, the 1950s pencil box my
husband used in grade school (the kind with math facts on the sliding ruler) and a valentine my
grandmother received from her teacher in 1910, among other things that remind me of the one-
room school my sisters and I attended, our special teachers and deep family ties.
My five-gallon crock holds memories of hard work: sauerkraut making time, pork
sausage and hog butchering. The long-handled popcorn popper made popping corn an
adventure. I have numerous cooking and canning utensils, which are obsolete in todays modern kitchens but were essential before electric appliances came along. It is interesting to note they are all stamped Made in the USA.
Quilts hold a special place in my home and my heart, reminding me of the drafty old
farmhouse I grew up in and the challenge to keep warm. My flower garden quilt reminds me of
all the beautiful flowers my mother insisted we plant along with our huge vegetable garden.
Blue and green glassware are treasures representing the surprises we were excited to
find in oatmeal boxes and as giveaways at gas stations. Cardboard fans, displaying beautiful
pictures on one side and advertisements on the back, remind me of how hard we had to work to
keep cool in church. Air conditioning was not even thought of in the small country church we
attended.
My wall phone isnt an antique, but we had an old wooden wall phone like it until approximately 1951. It was so exciting to learn to use the modern black rotary phone.
Mama taught me to cook using graniteware. Many colors were available. We had mostly
white with red trim. My favorite color is blue.
An old nail keg with the blacksmiths name still visible takes me back to times with my
daddy when the loud clanging sound of hammer on steel made my young ears ring.
The wooden cabinet, built by my father-in-law when my husband was just a boy, stood in
their old farm kitchen. They called it a wash stand. Atop this sturdy cabinet rested a granite wash basin, a bar of Lava soap and a feed sack towel. After a good scrubbing, Grandpa would comb his hair, using the mirror on the medicine cabinet above. My daddy did the same thing.
Our wooden hand-crank ice cream freezer could really turn a family gathering into a party. It was not a problem coming up with the creamy mixture since we gathered dozens of eggs each week and milk and rich cream provided by our cows was readily available.
A chamber pot and a hot water bottle were a necessity. In a house with no plumbing, the
chamber pot made the call of nature less scary. Of course, no one wanted the job of emptying it.
A hot water bottle was a welcome cure for earaches, sore muscles and cold feet.
There are many more stories in my room, represented by items of the past, each entwined
around special memories of the people, places and events of my childhood.
Find Mary Koeberl Rechenberg on Facebook and at marykoeberlrechenbergwriter.com.
-
Guard to assist in coronavirus vaccination effortsGov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday members of the National Guard will fan out across the state for COVID-19 mass vaccination events as soon as the end of the month. A news release from Parsons office said a Guard team will operate in each of the...
-
Saint Francis warns of COVID vaccine phone scamSaint Francis Healthcare System is warning patients of a COVID-19 vaccine phone scam. According to a news release, Saint Francis has received reports of a phone scam where an unidentified caller attempts to schedule a COVID vaccination, provides...
-
Jackson aldermen receive positive fund balance reportThe City of Jackson's fund balance grew by nearly $1.1 million over the last six months, according to the city's most recent financial statement. Jackson's semiannual financial statement, covering the second half of 2020, was received and accepted...
-
Mask-making Patriot Medical of Cape urges 'buy American'1Patriot Medical Devices CEO Rick Needham said Wednesday, the day of the inauguration of a new U.S. president, that with the advent of widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the U.S. and with it, hopes for an end to the pandemic, people may...
-
Report: Jackson sewer rates 'compare favorably'Jackson's sewer rates compare favorably to similar Missouri communities, according to a new rate study presented to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during the board's study session Wednesday night. "We are pretty comparable and fairly competitive,"...
-
-
Camper fire extends to home on South Benton early WednesdayA camper was destroyed and a house sustained minor damage during an overnight fire on South Benton Street in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, at 1:21 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a camper on fire on...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/21/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 14 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Cape Council OKs bonds for River Campus Art Expansion project2Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, approved Tuesday the issuance of $10 million in industrial revenue bonds to re-purpose two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets and construct a third...
-
Cape County's Cox Grain Farms wins state soybean contest1For the third time in four years, a Cape Girardeau County farmer has won the Missouri Soybean Association's high-yield contest. Jerry Cox of Cox Grain Farms LLC, 3892 Bloomfield Road, just outside Cape Girardeau's city limits, earned the honor with...
-
Cape County inmate died of cardiac arrest7An autopsy determined the cause of an inmate's death over the weekend at the Cape Girardeau County Jail was cardiac arrest. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, staff was alerted by the inmate's cellmate that they...
-
Fire destroys rental property in Scott City1A residential fire resulted in total property loss last week in Scott City. At 10:48 p.m. Jan. 13, the Scott City Fire Department responded to a report of a possible attic fire at a rental home. "When we arrived on scene, we had heavy fire coming...
-
Francis helps lead censure action against MO House member accused of sex with intern5State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) is part of the 10-member bipartisan Missouri House Ethics Committee that voted in December to recommend censure of a colleague, Rep. Wiley Price IV of St. Louis (D-84), accused of sex with an intern,...
-
Scott City PD seeks help identifying fraud suspectThe Scott City Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the fraudulent acquisition and use of credit/debit card information. Police are asking anyone who can assist in...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/20/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public hearings n Hearing to consider the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments, LLC. Approval...
-
COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin in region; doses offered to emergency service providers, those at high-risk1Area health care organizations are continuing to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programs, with the first vaccine clinics opening this week. The various vaccine opportunities are focused on Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2 in the state's vaccine plan....
-
MLK Citywide Celebration events come to a closeThe Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration came to a close Monday in Cape Girardeau with the 36th annual Memorial Breakfast and the 20th annual Humanitarian Benefit. The final two events for this years Citywide Celebration featured...
-
Cape Girardeau native Brock Murphy reflects on White House tenure14On Thursday, Brock Murphy sat on a balcony of the White House 30 minutes before he started his last shift as a confidential sssistant at the Office of Management and Budget. He said as he was sitting there, he felt appreciation for how far he had...
-
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at Missouri CompromiseFrank Nickell said it is difficult to overestimate the importance of the 1820 Missouri Compromise, the agreement by the U.S. Congress to admit Missouri to the union as a slave state while at the same time admitting Maine as a free state. ...
-
Social media personality to raise funds for Humane Society2A social media personality known for his support for animal shelters and pet adoption will be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to take part in a Facebook Live program on behalf of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Kris Rotonda of Clearwater,...
-
Pair honored at 31st annual MLK Community ServiceTwo Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School employees were honored Sunday night at the 31st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee named Central Junior High...
-
Most read 1/19/21On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds1Caution the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds. Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near...
-
Texas pilot-training company firming up plans to come to Cape1Denton, Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) plans to move into 1,400-square-feet of rented office space at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport around April 1, according to airport manager Katrina Amos, as the company prepares to start a degree...
-
Most read 1/19/21Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to CapeThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/19/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. today City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission...
-
Photo Gallery 1/19/21Jordan's Way Fundraiser with Southeast Missouri Humane SocietySocial media personality Kris Rotonda of Clearwater, Florida visited the Southeast Missouri Humane Society to conduct a four hour Facebook Live program to raise money for the shelter. This is one of many stops in his 50-state tour in which he is...
-
-
Most read 1/16/21Sleuthing helps jewelry store owner catch theft suspects4A Cape Girardeau business owner and her employee assisted in the arrest of two Illinois residents who allegedly stole from her shop. Crystal Miller, 41, of Marion, Illinois, and Justin Veach, 37, of Peoria, Illinois, were taken into custody by Cape...
-
-
Most read 1/14/21Guest column: Sen. Josh Hawley responds to critics: 'Why I objected'75The lawless violence at the Capitol last week was criminal. ... Those who engaged in it should be prosecuted and punished. Lawless violence undermines the democratic process by which we settle our disputes and threatens our democratic life. ... But...
-
Most read 1/13/21Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary seeks green lightWhat will likely be Cape Girardeau's first medical marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening following an on-site inspection Tuesday. Developers of the Greenlight dispensary, 1001 Broadway, hope to receive a "green light" from the Missouri...