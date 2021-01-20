Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide ranking

Editorial

The Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade.

The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and looked at the following categories: academics, college preparation, resources and facilities, food service, health and safety, teachers, clubs and activities, administration, sports and diversity. Jackson received an "A" level rating in nine of 10 categories.

"It's an honor and a testament to our students, faculty, staff and community to be ranked this high," said John Link, Jackson school district superintendent. Link is retiring at the end of the school year, and Scott A. Smith, a native of Doniphan, Missouri and current superintendent of Gasconade County R-1 School District, has been named his successor.

Dr. Link noted how the district compares itself to similar districts elsewhere in Missouri, always looking to improve.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, three school districts earned a "B-plus" rating: Cape Girardeau, Oran and Kennett. Leopold and South Pemiscot earned a "B" grade. And the following schools received "B-minus" mark: Advance, Bell City, Bloomfield, East Prairie, New Madrid County Central, Oak Ridge, Poplar Bluff, Scott County, Sikeston and Woodland.

Surveys and rankings are not the ultimate way to determine success, but they can provide a snapshot in time. Ultimately, the goal is to educate well-rounded students to succeed in whatever they pursue after graduation. Still, the ranking is interesting and shows the effort the district is making in key areas. We congratulate Jackson on this success.