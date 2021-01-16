In response to Rust column

Letter to the Editor

I applaud Jon Rust on his column in the Jan. 9, 2021 Southeast Missourian. I agree with your personal thoughts completely, and with the thoughts expressed by most of the leaders whom you cited. However, I felt the basic thought of the column was diluted by your inclusion of quotes from Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

Both of them are in my view complicit in President Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election. That effort is directly tied to the events of Jan. 6, and Senator Hawley's and Representative Smith's actions in support of that effort are as inexcusable as the president's. They should share at least some of the blame.

Further it should be noted that their actions (votes) occurred after the rioters invaded the Capitol. To hear them decrying the mob's violence and lawlessness is almost laughable.

EDWIN BURFORD, Cape Girardeau