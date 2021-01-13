Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroism

Editorial

Cape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire.

The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to apartments.

"It became evident on their arrival that there were two people trapped on the upper floor," deputy fire chief Randy Morris said. "They were hanging out the window, so they immediately laddered. We call it rescue mode, we go into rescue mode, and were able to get those victims out of the window via a ground ladder."

Firefighters evacuated the building and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, according to reporting from the Southeast Missourian's JC Reeves.

In an unrelated event, a Cape Girardeau police officer was recently shot at when he responded to the sounds of gunshots in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive. Two individuals were ultimately taken into custody after officers set up a perimeter and worked for 90 minutes to get the suspects to surrender. Charges have been filed.

"Police officers go to work every day knowing that they perform a dangerous job," Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said. "However, that does not excuse this violent and unprovoked attack on one of our own. Shooting at police officers performing their duties is an assault on the entire community and must be condemned in the strongest of terms. The restraint exercised by responding officers in apprehending these suspects is commendable."

These events, along with the attack of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, are a reminder that our law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders put themselves in potential danger every day. They serve, admirably, to protect and defend our communities, our state and our nation. We extend our gratitude to each one for their service, and congratulate our local heroes for their recent efforts.