Rush Limbaugh marks 70th birthday
Rush Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau native and conservative talk radio pioneer, turns 70 years old today.
Limbaugh was the first to develop a prominent place for conservatives in media, and no one has been able to replicate his talents.
Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder grew up in Cape with Rush -- referred to as Rusty to differentiate from his father and grandfather of the same name.
"Here we are in the heart of Cardinal Nation, and Rusty was a Dodger fan," Kinder told me. "Totally committed to Walt Austin, and Maury Wills was his favorite player -- the shortstop for the Dodgers."
It was evidence of Rusty's uniqueness, Kinder said, adding he was full of zest and exuberance in everything he did.
Kinder said even today hearing his friend on the radio, he's reminded of Rush Limbaugh II -- the late father to Rush and his brother David Limbaugh, an attorney and conservative writer.
"That's the way his dad used to boom out his message, except he didn't have the radio platform," Kinder said.
Kinder recalled how at the age of 13, Rush started shining shoes at the barber shop on Broadway near Houck Stadium. It was a point of pride for his father.
Rush would go on to letter in football as a sophomore at Cape Central, a rarity at that time. He was a kicker, Kinder said, and a fine Babe Ruth League baseball player.
"He was a slugger. He was a home run hitter."
Rush would soon leave his sports playing days behind to become a disk jockey on KGMO. Radio was all Limbaugh wanted to do, Kinder said.
Much has been written about the years following, working in professional baseball with the Royals for five years before resuming a career in radio. Fired multiple times but never deterred, ultimately landing at WABC in New York and having his show syndicated. He and his wife, Kathryn, launched the "Rush Revere" American history children's book series. And there's plenty to be written about his noble charitable efforts.
Kinder said Rush's impact has been "immeasurable nationwide" as he gave a voice to the conservative movement previously not represented.
"With the ending of the Fairness Doctrine that the Reagan administration did back in the late '80s, Rush did something that nobody thought could be done," Kinder said. "And that is three hours on the radio, no gaps, just him."
Early last year Rush announced he had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer. He's been candid yet mainly quiet about his battle, only providing health updates periodically on the radio.
But in his final show before Christmas, Rush delivered touching remarks about being grateful. If you haven't heard the remarks, I encourage you to check them out here.
Today is not about his diagnosis. It's simply to wish Rush Limbaugh a happy birthday with greetings from Cape Girardeau. Happy 70th birthday, Rush. All the best to you, Kathryn and the family. This writer and many others are praying for you.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian. Sign up for his email newsletter at semissourian.com/newsletters.
- Development through the prism of entrepreneurship (4/6/21)
- Cape's Shad Burner played role in state COVID vaccination rollout (3/27/21)
- Smith says $1.9 trillion spending bill a blue state bailout (3/18/21)
- OPINION: Rush Limbaugh lived with enthusiasm and eternal hope (2/20/21)
- Winter storm and a Rogers Hornsby quote (2/13/21)
- Gallup says this is a leading indicator of excellent mental health (1/23/21)
- Swan reflects on her eight years in the General Assembly (1/2/21)
Comments
-
Editorial (4/19/21)A reminder of Mississippi River flood wall importanceThere are plenty of examples where government spends money like its going out of style. Frankly, much of the time its pretty irresponsible. But there are projects where the money is spent purposefully. The flood wall protecting downtown Cape...
-
Column (4/19/21)Biden citing wrong reasons for Afghanistan withdrawalPresident Joe Biden has decided to end the war in Afghanistan. He feels its time, and so do a lot of Americans. I feel it too. Im just not sure feelings should win the day. In his televised address announcing the decision, Biden reiterated...
-
-
Column (4/17/21)Gov. Hutchinson's distortion of President ReaganRepublican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas raised ire from conservatives for vetoing legislation passed by the Arkansas state legislature that would have banned "gender-affirming" medical treatment for transgender minors. This includes treatment...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/16/21)EDITORIAL: Central Junior High students take robotics interest to the next levelStudents from the Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, called TigerTech, recently took home the Design Award from the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship. Next step: the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship. This...
-
Column (4/16/21)Just because it's said by Joe doesn't make it soWhile President Joe Biden's administration doesn't seem to need an excuse to spend money, two recurring arguments for his gigantic $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal are that our roads and bridges are "crumbling" and that modernization would...
-
-
Column (4/14/21)Future of the GOP may hinge on FloridaYou know all those "Florida Man" stories? "Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window," "Florida man learns the hard way he stole laxatives, not opioids," etc.? There are several theories for why Florida men stand out so...
-
Editorial (4/14/21)Blunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in schoolBlunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in school We are nearing the end of the school year with events like prom and commencement to be held in the coming weeks. What a difference one year can make. Last spring, Southeast Missouri students were...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/12/21)SEMO praised for support of military members, veteransFor about three decades since the original Gulf War of the early 1990s Americans have been consistent and enthusiastic in their support for the men and women who serve in our nations military. As Vietnam veterans know, that wasnt always the...
-
-
Column (4/12/21)DeSantis is what the post-Trump GOP should look likeIf Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ever sets up a presidential exploratory committee, it should have to disclose an enormous in-kind contribution from CBS News. The 60 Minutes segment recently alleging DeSantis distributed the COVID-19 vaccine through...
-
Column (4/10/21)'Jim Crow' criticism of Georgia voting law doesn't fitThe debate over Georgia's new voting law has been deeply depressing to watch for a number of reasons. The first is that it hasn't really been a debate so much as a lot of performative shouting from all directions. The second is that many of the...
-
Column (4/10/21)Biden's crony anti-infrastructure plan"A crony anti-infrastructure plan" is, sadly, the best description of the Biden administration's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. It's insanely expensive and unnecessary, especially coming, as it does, on top of last year's fiscal...
-
-
Editorial (4/9/21)SEMO to host gymnastics championships this weekendFive gymnastics teams will compete this weekend in Cape Girardeau as part of the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships. Along with host Southeast Missouri State, programs from Air Force, Centenary, Lindenwood and Texas Women's...
-
-
Editorial (4/7/21)Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back. Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the...
-
Editorial (4/5/21)Be alert to online fraud regarding vaccination cardsIf you use social media, youve probably noticed friends, in an effort to celebrate or advocate, share photos of their vaccination cards. We understand the sentiment and generally agree its wise to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as recommended by...
-
Editorial (4/2/21)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
Editorial (3/31/21)Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagementOur local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.