Today in History
Today is Saturday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2021. There are 342 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 23, 2020, Chinese state media said the city of Wuhan would be shutting down outbound flights and trains, trying to halt the spread of a new virus that had sickened hundreds of people and killed at least 17. The World Health Organization said the viral illness in China was not yet a global health emergency, though the head of the U.N. health agency added that "it may yet become one."
On this date:
In 1812, the second New Madrid Earthquake struck, with an estimated magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1937, 17 people went on trial in Moscow during Josef Stalin's "Great Purge." (All were convicted of conspiracy; all but four were executed.)
In 1950, the Israeli Knesset approved a resolution affirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Tony Bennett recorded "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" in New York for Columbia Records.
In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.
In 1968, North Korea seized the U.S. Navy intelligence ship USS Pueblo, commanded by Lloyd "Pete" Bucher, charging its crew with being on a spying mission; one sailor was killed and 82 were taken prisoner. (Cmdr. Bucher and his crew were released the following December after enduring 11 months of brutal captivity at the hands of the North Koreans.)
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War, and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.
In 1977, the TV mini-series "Roots," based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC.
In 1998, a judge in Fairfax, Virginia, sentenced Aimal Khan Kasi to death for an assault rifle attack outside CIA headquarters in 1993 that killed two men and wounded three other people. (Kasi was executed in November 2002.)
In 2002, John Walker Lindh, a U.S.-born Taliban fighter, was returned to the United States to face criminal charges that he'd conspired to kill fellow Americans. (Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing support for the Taliban; he was released in May, 2019, after serving more than 17 years.)
In 2009, President Barack Obama quietly ended the Bush administration's ban on giving federal money to international groups that performed abortions or provided information on the option. New York Gov. David Paterson chose Democratic Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand to fill the Senate seat vacated by Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Ten years ago: Allies and adversaries of President Hugo Chavez took to the streets of Caracas by the thousands, staging rival demonstrations to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Venezuela's democracy. Fitness guru Jack LaLanne died in Morro Bay, California, at age 96.
Five years ago: A blizzard with hurricane-force winds brought much of the East Coast to a standstill, dumping as much as 3 feet of snow, stranding tens of thousands of travelers and shutting down Washington D.C. and New York City. Gracie Gold bounced back from a shaky short program with a flawless free skate to win her second U.S. Figure Skating title at the championship in St. Paul, Minnesota.
One year ago: In a second day of opening arguments at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Democratic prosecutors made the case that Trump had abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a "completely bogus" theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. "Sopranos" actor Annabella Sciorra confronted Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his New York trial, testifying that Weinstein had overpowered and raped her; she was the first of Weinstein's accusers to testify at his sexual assault trial. PBS announced that Jim Lehrer, the longtime host of the nightly "NewsHour" and the moderator of 11 presidential debates, had died at the age of 85. Three American flying firefighters were killed when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed after dumping fire retardant on an out-of-control blaze in southeastern Australia.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Chita Rivera is 88. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 87. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 78. Actor Gil Gerard is 78. Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is 74. Singer Anita Pointer is 73. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 71. Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 71. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 68. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (vee-yah-ry-GOH'-sah) is 68. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 64. Singer Anita Baker is 63. Reggae musician Earl Falconer (UB40) is 62. Actor Peter Mackenzie is 60. Actor Boris McGiver is 59. Actor Gail O'Grady is 58. Actor Mariska Hargitay is 57. R&B singer Marc Nelson is 50. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell is 47. Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 47. Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 46. Actor Lindsey Kraft is 41. Singer-actor Rachel Crow is 23.
-
-
Mac, 10-year-old canine namesake of Mac's Mission, dies2Rochelle Steffen and Requi Salter, co-founders of Macs Mission, are mourning the death of Mac, the pit bulldog for whom the not-for-profit animal rescue organization near Jackson is named. Mac died (Sunday) night of cancer, said Salter, who said...
-
COVID-19 vaccine wait list announced6A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list. A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post...
-
Cape County sales-tax receipts down from same time last yearJanuary sale-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County, which were based to a large extent on December taxable sales, were nearly 10% lower than the same month last year. The $612,957.74 the county received this month from the Missouri Department of...
-
Cape mayor has strong reaction to D.C. insurrection attemptThe City of Cape Girardeau debuted a multi-part online education program called One Cape Virtual Learning on Monday on Facebook and the citys first-term mayor did not hold back when asked by a citizen about last weeks attempted insurrection at the...
-
Cape County commissioners honor treasurer for 15 years of service1Cape Girardeau County commissioners honored Treasurer Roger Hudson for his years of service at the commissions regular meeting Monday. Hudson, 67, was recognized for serving the county for 15 years as of 2020. Every year, the county receives...
-
Sikeston's Acclaim Press makes tentative offer to Sen. Hawley10If Josh Hawley needs someone to publish his new book, a Scott County company may be willing to help out a Missouri neighbor, said Doug Sikes, president of Sikeston-based Acclaim Press. Simon & Schuster pulled the plug Thursday on the Missouri...
-
Two injured in head-on collision Monday3Two people sustained moderate injuries following a head-on collision Monday in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 7:40 a.m., a passenger vehicle and an SUV collided at the intersection of South...
-
Jackson senior among students selected for international science competition1Jackson High School senior Elijah Jones has been selected as one of the top 300 student scientists by Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nations oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high...
-
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at eminent Missourians1Frank Nickell was asked by the Southeast Missourian to identify a few notable citizens of the state since Missouri attained statehood two centuries ago. Four names came immediately to mind for the venerable historian ...
-
Missouri's Blunt among lawmakers announcing Capitol attack hearings11Missouris senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, has joined Michigans Gary Peters, Ohios Rob Portman and Minnesotas Amy Klobuchar in declaring bipartisan hearings will be held in the aftermath of the Wednesday attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C.,...
-
Local churches kick off new year with fast, prayers4Some of the most popular new year's resolutions year after year are to exercise more, lose weight, learn something new and find ways to save money. One practice that flies under the radar is fasting, and a few local churches are encouraging their...
-
Most read 1/9/21Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again89The mayhem of the riot has united most of the country in horror. This is not America has become a common refrain. Yet it happened, and the nation is at a crossroads. Will the mayhem of this day cause the country including the media and both...
-
Drive-thru COVID testing event to be held at Arena ParkThe Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and Community Treatment, Inc. are hosting a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Arena Park. Pre-registration is...
-
Cape P&G leaders outline response to pandemic, support of community6With 1,200 employees and an additional 500 contractors and vendors coming in and out Procter & Gamble's (P&G) Cape Girardeau plant on a weekly basis, leadership quickly devised a plan for worker safety and production continuity when the coronavirus...
-
SEMO to get nearly $4.1 million in federal money, will continue tunnel workSoutheast Missouri State University is receiving funding in the amount of $4,094,371 to repair and renovate some of the school's 66 underground tunnels which run over 2.2 miles beneath the Cape Girardeau campus. With the money, five tunnels will see...
-
More COVID -related deaths reported in area15Area health officials reported eight more deaths because of coronavirus-related complications Friday. Perry County health officials reported six more deaths, bringing the county's total to 32. The county recorded 27 new cases, and there are 76...
-
Saint Francis announces first birth of 2021According to a social media post from Saint Francis Healthcare, Collins Rebecca Wright is the first newborn of 2021 delivered at the Cape Girardeau hospital. The post said, "Brannon and Paden Wright of Jackson ushered in the new year at our Family...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/11/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status...
-
Local party leaders differ on D.C. chaos23The respective leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in Cape Girardeau County had similar visceral reactions to the chaos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. D.C., that saw the deaths of four people Wednesday. U.S. House members and...
-
Local organization aims to host monthly Narcan giveaways6Local organization Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services hosted a pop-up Narcan distribution event Tuesday at Capaha Park. Director Kristi Booth, who started Recover Out Loud with recovered drug users to give back to the community,...
-
Dream Factory of SEMO sends terminally-ill Altenburg girl to Disney WorldA terminally-ill child named Calleigh had her dream of going to Disney World granted by the Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri last week. Dream Factory an all-volunteer-driven wish-granting organization held a sendoff event Jan. 1 at...
-
Bishops with Missouri dioceses respond to U.S. Capitol violence, chaos16Bishops of three denominations with congregations in the Show Me State have released statements condemning the Wednesday violence on Capitol Hill. Because of the length of the statements, portions are excerpted below. n Roman Catholic Diocese of...
-
Appeals court upholds personal injury verdict for Cape couple6The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, located in Springfield, has affirmed the trial court in a 12-page ruling released Dec. 29 upholding a $427,500 personal injury award to a local woman seriously injured in 2013 after falling down the...
-
Cape County adds six to coronavirus death toll2The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. Cape Girardeau County has experienced 125 total deaths because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County health officials reported 74 new...
-
Most read 1/7/21'Too early' to identify new tenant for Macy's space; 'good momentum' on former Sears building1A day after it was announced the Macys department store at Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall will close this spring, the malls management company said Wednesday it is too early to formulate plans to find a new tenant for the Macys space. We...
-
Most read 1/6/21Cape Girardeau Macy's to close this spring10Macys in Cape Girardeau, one of the original anchor stores at West Park Mall when it was known as Famous Barr, will close this spring as the national department store chain pursues a multiyear streamlining strategy. After careful consideration,...
-
Most read 1/6/21Hawley says Virginia home vandalized, family terrorized by antifa group56The Northern Virginia residence of Missouris junior U.S. senator was vandalized Monday night while his wife and youngest child were home, according to Sen. Josh Hawley. Hawley shared on social media late Monday that while he was in Missouri, his...
-
Most read 1/4/21Business Notebook: County jobless rate steady, but creeping up elsewhere; ice cream franchise returning8The latest county-by-county unemployment numbers from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations shows Cape County's jobless rate held steady in November. However, in most other Southeast Missouri counties, the percentage of jobless...
-
Most read 1/4/21March for Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Cape Girardeau35With the Electoral College prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, some citizens and members of Congress continue to protest the results. The March for Trump Bus Tour made a stop Saturday in Cape Girardeau.