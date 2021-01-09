Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again
January 6 is a day that will live in infamy when a mob, instigated by President Donald Trump, stormed the United States Capitol. Shaken but undaunted, the Congress reconvened later in the night to certify Joe Biden, winner of Novembers election, as the next president of the United States. On January 7, Trump finally committed in a tweet through his spokesperson to an orderly transition on January 20th.
It is too little, too late.
The mayhem of the riot has united most of the country in horror. This is not America has become a common refrain. Yet it happened, and the nation is at a crossroads. Will the mayhem of this day cause the country including the media and both parties to lower the temperature, restrain the inflammatory rhetoric, and seek more common ground? Or will divisiveness and disrespect continue to reign? A first step is for everyone to condemn the violence that took place in Washington, D.C. and for the people of this country to recognize the Biden administration as the legitimate next government of the United States. Under irresponsible duress, the system has worked. The election has been ratified.
The next step is to search inside ourselves and to reject anger and hate, be it on the streets, in our political discourse or on social media. Political disagreement is fine: the more respectful the better. Violence and vandalism are not. Here are some quotes from political leaders and images from our nations capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. May we never see anything like them again in this, the United States.
Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Vice-President Mike Pence (R., Ind.)
We have very deep and clear political differences in this country, but we dont resolve those differences by mob violence. The President of the United States statement, in my view, was completely inadequate what he has done and what he caused here is something that weve never seen before in our history.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.)
Unacceptable. Enough. Acknowledge Biden as President-elect and end this madness. Violent rioters laid siege to the nations Capitol in an act of insurrection unparalleled in modern times. [Trumps Tweeting] is not leadership.
Rep. Peter Meijer (R., Mich.)
Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the presidents addiction to constantly stoking division.
Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.)
When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now in good consciousness object to the certification of these electors. The violence, lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process.
Sen. Kelly Loughler (R., Ga.)
We cannot say emphatically enough violence is not how you achieve change. Violence is not how you achieve something better.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.)
Peaceful protesting is acceptable. Violence, lawlessness and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not.
Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R., Mo.)
The current acts of violence can never be accepted under any circumstances no matter your political affiliation. I condemn this violence and give my complete support to the brave Capitol Police officers working to restore order. Pray for America.
Rep. Jason Smith (R., Mo.)
The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. This is not who we are as a nation.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R., Mo)
The United States Congress has faced down much greater threats than weve faced today. Weve never been deterred before and will not be deterred today. They tried to disrupt democracy. They failed. The free choice of the American people is precisely what shapes our democracy,
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.)
The work of the moment and the work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy, of decency, of honor, of respect, the rule of law. Just plain, simple decency. The renewal of a politics thats about solving problems, looking out for one another, not stoking the flames of hate and chaos.
President-elect Joe Biden (D., Del.)
On Thursday night, a chastened Donald Trump finally condemned the violence. He also acknowledged he lost: Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," he said. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.
Again: too little, too late. And yet, for the nation, we can hope.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- A prayer for our nation (1/7/21)
- In Memoriam: Larry Payne and others who made a difference (12/22/20)
- Questions and Answers about COVID vaccine process in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri (12/17/20)
- James Baughn: History and bridge lover, friend to many (12/12/20)
- The day I watched Diego Maradona play (12/1/20)
- Nation is not alone; thank you God for many blessings (11/25/20)
- Taking COVID-19 precautions at weddings, funerals and Thanksgiving events is vital (11/19/20)
Comments
-
Column (1/9/21)Achievement comes from diligence, good character and struggleWhile sitting in the Delta lounge in the Atlanta airport waiting for my flight back to Washington, a white gentleman approached me and struck up a conversation. Politics was on his mind, and seeing me, a Black woman, he was sure that he had found a...
-
Column (1/9/21)Is the wisdom of Homer immune to cancel culture?Amid the current hysteria of toppling statues and renaming things, we keep mindlessly expanding the cancel culture. We are now seeing efforts to ban classics of Western and American literature. These hallowed texts are suddenly being declared racist...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/8/21)Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy HaggertyJefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools. Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school. Haggerty...
-
-
Letter (1/7/21)Defend Constitution, not presidentI almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling. If we are going to...
-
Column (1/7/21)Twenty Twenty WON: Out with the old, but in with what?"Out with the old!" Cliche, though it is, it seems to concisely sum up the sentiments abounding at the start of a new year. It's especially poignant now, as many have expressed that 2020 couldn't have ended soon enough. But that saying doesn't end...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
-
Column (1/2/21)Swan reflects on her eight years in the General AssemblyOn Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers will be sworn in for the new legislative session. It will be the first time in eight years Kathy Swan will not take the oath of office in Jefferson City. The Cape Girardeau Republican was term-limited in 2020 after...
-
Editorial (1/2/21)Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemicThe economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need. Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (12/28/20)High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionAs part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition, Southeast Missouri high school students were challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and...
-
-
Editorial (12/26/20)76th Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off todayThe 2020 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament will go on, albeit with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played today and continuing on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 -- with one game played between Meadow Heights and Kelly, 3...
-
Editorial (12/25/20)Editorial: The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
-
-
Editorial (12/18/20)Hopeful and thankful for COVID-19 vaccinesOur nation's history contains many examples of overcoming challenges through hard work, sacrifice and unity. In the 20th century alone, we helped defeat the Axis powers in World War II, we put a man on the moon, and we beat polio. As we stand...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.