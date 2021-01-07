Defend Constitution, not president

-
Column (1/7/21)Twenty Twenty WON: Out with the old, but in with what?"Out with the old!" Cliche, though it is, it seems to concisely sum up the sentiments abounding at the start of a new year. It's especially poignant now, as many have expressed that 2020 couldn't have ended soon enough. But that saying doesn't end...
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
Swan reflects on her eight years in the General AssemblyOn Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers will be sworn in for the new legislative session. It will be the first time in eight years Kathy Swan will not take the oath of office in Jefferson City. The Cape Girardeau Republican was term-limited in 2020 after...
Editorial (1/2/21)Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemicThe economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need. Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that...
Lessons Georgia voters can learn from CaliforniaOne of the many beauties of freedom is there is always surprise. Georgia voters might consider what is happening in California as the nation's blue-state poster child turns purple. Why? When the left seizes power, they don't know when to stop. But...
What will historians make of our annus horribilis?The year 2020 is now commonly dubbed the annus horribilis -- "the horrible year." The last 10 months certainly have been awful. But then so was 1968, when both Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated. The Tet Offensive escalated...
Editorial (12/28/20)High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionAs part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition, Southeast Missouri high school students were challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and...
Editorial (12/26/20)76th Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off todayThe 2020 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament will go on, albeit with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played today and continuing on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 -- with one game played between Meadow Heights and Kelly, 3...
Editorial (12/25/20)Editorial: The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
Editorial (12/18/20)Hopeful and thankful for COVID-19 vaccinesOur nation's history contains many examples of overcoming challenges through hard work, sacrifice and unity. In the 20th century alone, we helped defeat the Axis powers in World War II, we put a man on the moon, and we beat polio. As we stand...
Editorial (12/16/20)Editorial: Finding hope in the midst of pandemic, holiday stressWhile Christmastime is a joyous time for many, for some the holidays and the gray days of winter bring a measure of stress -- even depression. The pandemic challenges certainly do not help, whether it be the worry of personal health or the lack of...
Defend Constitution, not president
I almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling.
If we are going to put a symbol on the GOP, then it should be changed from an elephant to blind sheep. Throughout the days following the election, those sheep and their leader have engaged in false and absurd attacks on the votes of we citizens. What proof -- every entity who has examined the election, from the Federal Election Commission, to Trump's cyber security chief to his attorney general say this was the most secure election or they saw no evidence of voter fraud. What further supports this is Trump's success in the courts -- they have effectively lost every case -- and when they lose, they put the blame on the court -- as was done to our U.S. Supreme Court.
Proof of the sheep is David's unfounded comment on Biden's mental stability -- with no proof. If any president has proven to be unstable, it is the current resident of the White House.
The Republicans who continue to blindly follow and fight for Trump forget they took an oath to defend the Constitution, not the president.
Finally, there is no doubt that Trump is a racist -- from his remarks about the Klan demonstrators and the Neo-Nazis; to their attempts to limit voting by minorities with attempts to place new restrictions to prevent their votes.
MICHAEL H. MAGUIRE, Cape Girardeau