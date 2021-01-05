AGC of Missouri Names 2021 Leadership
Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc. President, Scott T. Drury,
to Lead Statewide Organization
ST. LOUIS Today the AGC of Missouri announced its 2021 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri.
Scott T. Drury, president of Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc., has been elected chairman of the board. Bloomsdale Excavating has been a member of AGC since 1964 and Drury himself has been active for nearly two decades, having served on the board of directors of the former AGC of St. Louis in 2014 and transferring to the AGC of Missouri board upon the successful merger of those two associations in 2015.
This is a milestone year for Drury to lead AGCMO, as 2021 is also Bloomsdale Excavating Companys 75th Anniversary. Drury represents the third generation to sit at the helm of their firm.
Outside of the industry, Drury is a long-time supporter of law enforcement. Last July, Drury was named an Honorary Missouri State Trooper in recognition of his steadfast support of the patrol, following in his fathers footsteps the senior Drury was honored in like fashion in 2016. Together they are the first Father-Son duo to be named honorary members of the patrol.
Other AGC of Missouri officers for 2021 are: chair elect of the board Sean Thouvenot, Branco Enterprises, Inc.; vice chair of the board Tom Huster, KCI Construction Company; secretary-treasurer D. J. Simmons, ACME Constructors, Inc.; heavy/highway/infrastructure division chair Steve Bubanovich, H. R. Quadri Contractors LLC; building division chair Michael Kennedy, Jr., KAI Enterprises; heavy/highway/infrastructure vice chair Doug Fronick, APAC-Central, Inc.; and building division vice chair Ryan Perryman, L. Keeley Construction Company.
Serving on the board as directors representing contractor members are Andy Ernst, Pace Construction Company; Tim Hudwalker, BSI Constructors, Inc.; Earl Ming, Alberici Constructors, Inc.; Kyle Phillips, Herzog Contracting Corp.; Mike Rallo, Jr., PARIC Corporation; and, Eddie Welsh, Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.
Specialty contractors serving on the board as directors are Rich Boyer, Jr., Boyer Fire Protection and David Ewing, Ewing Signal Construction, LLC. Supplier/service providers serving as directors are Chris Oswald, Home Service Oil Co and Jared Peno, Alliance Technologies LLC.
The Construction Leadership Council will be represented by ex-officio board member Collin Greene, Wright Construction Company and the Young Executives Club will be represented by Brett Lennon, Millstone Weber, Inc.
Becky Spurgeon of Interface Construction Corporation also continues to serve on the board as immediate past chair.
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. Last fall , AGCMO was named large Chapter of the Year by AGC of America. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org
- 30 -
|Editors notes:
|Scott Drury a resident of Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670
|Bloomsdale Excavating Companys offices are located in Bloomsdale, MO 63627
AGC of Missouri offices are located at:
|1221 Jefferson Street
|2900 East Sunshine St., Ste. 809
|6330 Knox Industrial Dr., Ste. 200
|Jefferson City, Missouri 65109
|Springfield, Missouri 65804
|St. Louis, Missouri 63139
|Telephone: 573.636.3188
|Telephone: 417.425.3390
|314.781.2356
Toll Free: 844-60-MOAGC
