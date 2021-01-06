Election results should stand

Letter to the Editor

The clear results of the 2020 election must not be overturned. The Republican Party is on trial this week. Do they believe in our democratic republic? Do they truly believe in elections, or only in elections their side wins? Are they truly opposed to tampering with elections, or is it okay when their president does it?

We are facing an all-out assault on the right to vote. Do we the people choose our president or does Congress? Josh Hawley knows full well that the election was free and fair, at least until (President Donald) Trump threatened (Georgia Secretary of State Brad) Raffensperger to "find" 11,000 votes, to "admit" a mistake Raffensperger did not make. If he truly supported election integrity, he would immediately start impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Hawley may say that Missourians want Trump to remain in office by any means necessary. I know many of them do. But his job is to LEAD, to explain, to educate his constituents on their precious right to vote. Nothing could be more antithetical to the Constitution than overturning the will of 81 million people and 26 states. Hawley calls himself conservative. If he does this, he is a traitor to conservatism. Moreover, he is a traitor to the United States of America.

CHERYL HANSCHEN, Jackson