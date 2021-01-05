SCOTT WILSON CEO OF S. M. WILSON & CO. TO RETIRE IN APRIL

St. Louis, Mo., January 5, 2021  Scott Wilson CEO of S. M. Wilson & Co. is set to retire April 1, 2021 after 37 years of service.

In 1990, Wilson was named president, succeeding his father. Under Wilsons leadership, S. M. Wilsons revenue, profitability and repeat client portfolio hit new heights as the firm became primarily a construction manager. In 2012, Wilson became CEO and Amy Berg was named president.

Wilsons announcement is part of a multi-year succession plan and coincides with the companys 100th anniversary. S. M. Wilson & Co. was founded by Wilsons grandfather in 1921 and in 2014, the firm became 100% employee-owned.

Together we have built upon my grandfathers legacy. S. M. Wilson is stronger, more strategic, and well aligned for the future. S. M. Wilson is entering its 100th year of business with a strong strategic plan and leadership team with a vision for the next 100 years, said Wilson.

In 2017 Mark Cochran was named the Chief Operating Officer. Berg and Cochran will be leading the firm in conjunction with six additional executive committee members Mike Dohle, Chief Financial Officer; Mike Mangiore, Controller; Steve Meeks, Vice President of Pre-Construction and Estimating; Amanda Bohnert, Chief Marketing Officer; Rebecca Cornatzer, Chief Human Resources Officer and Jack Kinamore, Project Director.

Scotts leadership has given us a solid foundation and we are grateful for his guidance, said Amy Berg, president. Scott has set S. M. Wilson up for success. We are poised for the next chapter of strategic growth fulfilling our mission to go Beyond the Build and provide Amazing Client Experiences.

Wilson will remain a member of S. M. Wilsons Board of Directors.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.