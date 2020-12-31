*Menu
Southeast Missourian

2020: A year in pictures

By Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
Thursday, December 31, 2020

2020 was a unique year that began like most years, with hope and promise. While a global pandemic significantly altered those hopes, a lot of change occurred none-the-less. Our photography staff was there for it all this year, as reflected in our selected pictures of the year.

