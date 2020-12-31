Prayer 12-31-20

More to explore
Hawley says he will object to electoral votes during certification process31Missouris junior U.S. senator announced Wednesday he will object during the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College vote in this years presidential election. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising...
Virus vaccinations continue for region's health care workersAs vaccine doses for COVID-19 become available, one of the regions distributors is targeting additional types of health care workers. SoutheastHEALTH is one of the states vaccine distributors, and since deploying the first vaccine doses earlier...
Jackson schools merit elite 2021 ranking in Show Me StateThe largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm. "It's an honor and a testament to our...
Highway Patrol: No violations in Cape jailhouse shooting1The Missouri State Highway Patrol concluded the Cape Girardeau Police Department committed no legal violations in an in-custody shooting suicide that occurred in a holding cell at the departments jail. According to the patrols investigation...
Notre Dame reminding donors of special year-end tax deductionAs 2020 comes rapidly to a conclusion, there is one additional gift of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that may have escaped the attention of people with charitable intent. Alex Jackson, development director of Notre...
Good Hope stormwater work starts next weekPortions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street will be closed starting next week as work proceeds on the Good Hope Street stormwater improvements project. Nip Kelley Equipment Co. plans to close Good Hope between Kingshighway...
Road closures planned in Jackson starting MondayRoad closures along Old Cape Road and South Georgia Street in Jackson will begin Monday, weather permitting. The closures are necessary for the installation of upgraded water distribution mains and new service line connections as part of the fifth...
Four water systems in area receive CDC award for water fluoridationFour Southeast Missouri community water systems were among 19 receiving an award Wednesday for maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in their drinking water throughout 2019. Jackson, Perryville, Scott City and Bernie water systems were...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/31/20 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
Remembering notable Southeast Missouri residents lost in 20205In a year where many faced difficulties surrounding COVID-19, loss of employment and changes to daily routines, among other things, the Southeast Missouri region also lost many prominent figures in 2020. Following is a list of 10 of the most...
Meyer reflects on Cape surviving, thriving after a coronavirus year9The longest-serving manager in Cape Girardeau municipal history, Scott Meyer, has presided over a tumultuous COVID-impacted 2020, his last full 12 months on the job before his pending retirement next summer after a dozen years on the job. Recently,...
Haggerty hired as Jefferson Elementary principal7For the third time since August, Jefferson Elementary School has a different principal. The Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to name Tracy Haggerty, a longtime educator in the district, to succeed interim principal...
Recipients named for 2021 Steve Niswonger Memorial ScholarshipTwo area men have been awarded scholarships to pay for firefighting training. Adam Horton of Chaffee, Missouri, and Adam Hilse of Jackson are the recipients of the 2021 Battalion Chief Steve Niswonger Annual Memorial Scholarship, according to a...
Coronavirus-related deaths continue increase in area3Though reporting has been spotty because of the Christmas holiday, area health officials tallied 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths in their updated numbers Tuesday. Eleven of those fatalities were in Scott County, while Perry County, Missouri,...
Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois2A former Sikeston, Missouri, resident and U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday. An...
Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day5As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeaus mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council. Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching...
Cape County commissioners approve preliminary 2021 budgetCape Girardeau County commissioners voted Monday to approve a preliminary 2021 budget. Commissioners voted to move $3,098,507 of the estimated 2021 unencumbered balance of $4,598,507 to pay for upcoming capital improvement projects. The countys...
16-year-old boy injured Sunday in shooting on South Hanover4Cape Girardeau Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Hanover Street. According to department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann, police responded to a reported shooting at 5:54 p.m. Sunday in...
Tom Davis: From college basketball coach to sports journalist, editor of semoball.comAs a student at Butler University in Indianapolis, Tom Davis wanted to go on to be a college basketball coach. Thirty-one years and a unique journey later, he is now the sports editor at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau. Davis began...
Coronavirus causes Cape airport's drastic cut in state promotion funding4Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive less money from the state to promote help itself. The airport has been getting block grant money for promotional purposes for much of the past decade, according to...
Starting small can help reach New Year's resolutions, trainer, dietitian sayDid you start 2020 with visions of traveling more, being healthier or spending more time with family? Or maybe you set a fitness goal for yourself. Regardless of how lofty the goals were at the start of the year, things probably did not go the way...
Cape PD names patrolman Tanner Hiett 2020 Employee of the Year7Patrolman Tanner Hiett has been named the Cape Girardeau Police Departments 2020 Employee of the Year. Hiett began working with department in 2016 in the patrol division. Since then, Hiett has added to his responsibilities by becoming a field...
Cape County Courthouse to remain at Phase Zero1All functions of Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will remain at Phase Zero COVID-19 operations. The courthouse was scheduled to return to Phase One operations today, but a positive COVID test...
Cape will collect extra trash this weekThe Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks. Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash...
Voice for Cheryl: Family continues to search for answers of missing loved one1BENTON, Mo. -- For holidays and birthday candle wishes, Diane Scherer-Morris said the hope every year since her older sister, Cheryl Anne Scherer, went missing was for Cheryl to come home safe and sound if it was God's will. "Every special intention...
Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking chargesA Wyatt, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Jackson for possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Charles L. Dowell, 34, was booked at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 23 on charges of second-degree drug trafficking after Jackson Police...
Smith calls for special counsel to investigate allegations of election fraud45Southeast Missouri's congressman has called for a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud in a number of states, but Missouri's two U.S. senators have not addressed the issue. In a letter to President Donald Trump -- copied to Attorney...
Three more catalytic converter thefts occur over the weekend2Three more locations in Cape Girardeau have been targeted in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Joey Hann, VIP Industries, Habitat for Humanity and Shawnee...