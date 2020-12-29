Pink Up Check Presentation - Saint Francis Foundation

More to explore
-
Meyer reflects on Cape surviving, thriving after a coronavirus year3The longest-serving manager in Cape Girardeau municipal history, Scott Meyer, has presided over a tumultuous COVID-impacted 2020, his last full 12 months on the job before his pending retirement next summer after a dozen years on the job. Recently,...
-
Remembering notable Southeast Missouri residents lost in 20203In a year where many faced difficulties surrounding COVID-19, loss of employment and changes to daily routines, among other things, the Southeast Missouri region also lost many prominent figures in 2020. Following is a list of 10 of the most...
-
Haggerty hired as Jefferson Elementary principal2For the third time since August, Jefferson Elementary School has a different principal. The Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to name Tracy Haggerty, a longtime educator in the district, to succeed interim principal...
-
Recipients named for 2021 Steve Niswonger Memorial ScholarshipTwo area men have been awarded scholarships to pay for firefighting training. Adam Horton of Chaffee, Missouri, and Adam Hilse of Jackson are the recipients of the 2021 Battalion Chief Steve Niswonger Annual Memorial Scholarship, according to a...
-
Coronavirus-related deaths continue increase in area1Though reporting has been spotty because of the Christmas holiday, area health officials tallied 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths in their updated numbers Tuesday. Eleven of those fatalities were in Scott County, while Perry County, Missouri,...
-
Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois2A former Sikeston, Missouri, resident and U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday. An...
-
Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day5As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeaus mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council. Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching...
-
Cape County commissioners approve preliminary 2021 budgetCape Girardeau County commissioners voted Monday to approve a preliminary 2021 budget. Commissioners voted to move $3,098,507 of the estimated 2021 unencumbered balance of $4,598,507 to pay for upcoming capital improvement projects. The countys...
-
16-year-old boy injured Sunday in shooting on South Hanover4Cape Girardeau Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Hanover Street. According to department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann, police responded to a reported shooting at 5:54 p.m. Sunday in...
-
Tom Davis: From college basketball coach to sports journalist, editor of semoball.comAs a student at Butler University in Indianapolis, Tom Davis wanted to go on to be a college basketball coach. Thirty-one years and a unique journey later, he is now the sports editor at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau. Davis began...
-
Coronavirus causes Cape airport's drastic cut in state promotion funding4Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive less money from the state to promote help itself. The airport has been getting block grant money for promotional purposes for much of the past decade, according to...
-
Starting small can help reach New Year's resolutions, trainer, dietitian sayDid you start 2020 with visions of traveling more, being healthier or spending more time with family? Or maybe you set a fitness goal for yourself. Regardless of how lofty the goals were at the start of the year, things probably did not go the way...
-
Cape PD names patrolman Tanner Hiett 2020 Employee of the Year7Patrolman Tanner Hiett has been named the Cape Girardeau Police Departments 2020 Employee of the Year. Hiett began working with department in 2016 in the patrol division. Since then, Hiett has added to his responsibilities by becoming a field...
-
Cape County Courthouse to remain at Phase Zero1All functions of Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will remain at Phase Zero COVID-19 operations. The courthouse was scheduled to return to Phase One operations today, but a positive COVID test...
-
-
New monitors allow paremedics to work faster, communicate better2Cape County Private Ambulance Service will be the first EMS agency in Missouri, and one of the first in the United States, to utilize brand new cardiac monitoring technology. CCPA recently acquired eight Philips Tempus ALS monitors and eight...
-
Agencies may now apply for emergency food/shelter funds6More than $24,000 in federal funding has been designated for use by nonprofit organizations in Cape Girardeau County to assist with emergency food and shelter programs in the county. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the United Way of...
-
Cape will collect extra trash this weekThe Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks. Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash...
-
COVID curtails choir singing at one Cape church at ChristmasAt St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, there was no congregational singing in the Christmas Eve candlelight service. Since September, the church at 1900 Cape LaCroix Road has been holding both virtual and in-person services...
-
Humane Society seeks donations for matching gift challengeHow can you help turn $250,000 into $500,000 for the good of thousands of pets in Southeast Missouri? Its achievable through a matching gift challenge, made possible by William and Susan Bailey, in memory of Susans brother, Chuck, who was...
-
Voice for Cheryl: Family continues to search for answers of missing loved one1BENTON, Mo. -- For holidays and birthday candle wishes, Diane Scherer-Morris said the hope every year since her older sister, Cheryl Anne Scherer, went missing was for Cheryl to come home safe and sound if it was God's will. "Every special intention...
-
Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking chargesA Wyatt, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Jackson for possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Charles L. Dowell, 34, was booked at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 23 on charges of second-degree drug trafficking after Jackson Police...
-
-
Local News 12/25/20Davis a candidate for the "mask" board5This story has been updated. J. Michael Davis would like a seat on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees, a panel whose July 9 decision to announce a face-covering order due to COVID-19 ignited controversy. Davis filed his...
-
-
-
Most read 12/24/20Smith calls for special counsel to investigate allegations of election fraud45Southeast Missouri's congressman has called for a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud in a number of states, but Missouri's two U.S. senators have not addressed the issue. In a letter to President Donald Trump -- copied to Attorney...
-
Most read 12/23/20Three more catalytic converter thefts occur over the weekend2Three more locations in Cape Girardeau have been targeted in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Joey Hann, VIP Industries, Habitat for Humanity and Shawnee...
-
Most read 12/23/20Smith selected as new Jackson superintendent21The Jackson R-2 Board of Education has unanimously selected Scott A. Smith as the district's next superintendent, succeeding John Link who announced his retirement in October. Smith's appointment was announced to the district's faculty and staff...
-
Most read 12/16/20Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody1A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.