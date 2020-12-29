*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Pink Up Check Presentation - Saint Francis Foundation

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

RNR Tire Express - Midwest sold Team Pink magnets at nine locations during the month of October and donated $5,000 for Saint Francis Healthcare Systems Pink Up campaign. Pink Up provides free cancer screenings at no cost to individuals in our region who otherwise could not afford them.

