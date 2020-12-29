S. M. WILSON PROMOTES MARY ANDERSON, GWEN ARENBERG, AIA AND EVAN DORKS TO ASSISTANT PROJECT MANAGER

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mary Anderson, Gwen Arenberg, AIA and Evan Dorks to Assistant Project Manager. As Assistant Project Managers, they will work with the Project Managers in coordinating the activities of a project to ensure schedule, document control and quality standards are met and projects are completed safely, on time, with approved budgets while going Beyond the Build for our clients, ensuring an Amazing Client Experience.

Anderson started as an intern with S. M. Wilson, working for the firm for nearly two years before moving back to her hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo. She was rehired in 2019 and has worked on back-to-back projects in Chicago and Detroit for the high-end retailer Von Maur. Andersons diligence, teamwork, positive attitude and client focus were vital to the success of both projects.

She also continues to take on new leadership roles. Anderson will be instrumental in engaging in client pursuits and project delivery in Cape Girardeau.

Arenberg joined S. M. Wilson in 2019 having previously worked as an architect. She utilized her skills and experience during the construction of Columbia Colleges Residence Hall and Business School. She also recently worked on the Hallsville Primary School Addition and Renovation and Link in the Loop. Currently, she is a member of S. M. Wilsons Special Project Division where she continues to take on additional responsibilities and focus on the success of the client.

Dorks also started as an intern with S. M. Wilson has been with the company for five years. During this time, he has worked on several fast-paced projects including St. Louis County Library District renovations, multiple Target remodels and Clarendale of St. Peters Senior Living Facility. Dorks has been instrumental in the success of each project through his teamwork, taking responsibility and ownership of tasks while staying focused on the client and team's success. His recent efforts resulted in the successful completion of the BJC Wentzville Medical Office Building project.

Anderson has five years construction experience. She holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southeast Missouri State University and is OSHA 30 certified.

Arenberg is a licensed architect with seven years construction experience. She holds a B.A. in Art History from Bowdoin College and a Masters of Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis. She is also the Missouri Botanical Garden Young Friends Council Chair and is OSHA 30 certified.

Dorks has five years construction experience. He holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and is OSHA 30 certified.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.