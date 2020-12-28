High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competition

Editorial

As part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition, Southeast Missouri high school students were challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.

The competition winners were:

* 1st -- Kalie Compas -- Notre Dame

* 2nd -- Paige Schaefer -- Chaffee

* 3rd -- Andrew Livingston -- Chaffee

* 4th -- Leah Gihring -- home-schooled from Oak Ridge

* 5th -- Reagan Froemsdorf -- Oak Ridge

The schools of the first-, second- and third-place winners received cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, according to a news release.

MoDOT partnered with Arkansas State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

According to the Institute for Competitive Sciences, the construction and testing of model bridges promotes the study and application of the fundamental principles of physics and also helps high school students develop "hands on" skills through bridge construction.

Participating in bridge-building competitions encourages students to develop practical application of math and science skills used in transportation, construction and engineering careers.

Congratulations to all the winners. And thank you to the organizers of the contest for encouraging Southeast Missouri students to explore and enjoy the field of engineering.