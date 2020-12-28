Prayer 12-28-20

More to explore
-
Coronavirus causes Cape airport's drastic cut in state promotion fundingBecause of the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive less money from the state to promote help itself. The airport has been getting block grant money for promotional purposes for much of the past decade, according to...
-
Starting small can help reach New Year's resolutions, trainer, dietitian sayDid you start 2020 with visions of traveling more, being healthier or spending more time with family? Or maybe you set a fitness goal for yourself. Regardless of how lofty the goals were at the start of the year, things probably did not go the way...
-
Cape PD names patrolman Tanner Hiett 2020 Employee of the Year1Patrolman Tanner Hiett has been named the Cape Girardeau Police Departments 2020 Employee of the Year. Hiett began working with department in 2016 in the patrol division. Since then, Hiett has added to his responsibilities by becoming a field...
-
Cape County Courthouse to remain at Phase ZeroAll functions of Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will remain at Phase Zero COVID-19 operations. The courthouse was scheduled to return to Phase One operations today, but a positive COVID test...
-
-
New monitors allow paremedics to work faster, communicate better2Cape County Private Ambulance Service will be the first EMS agency in Missouri, and one of the first in the United States, to utilize brand new cardiac monitoring technology. CCPA recently acquired eight Philips Tempus ALS monitors and eight...
-
Agencies may now apply for emergency food/shelter funds3More than $24,000 in federal funding has been designated for use by nonprofit organizations in Cape Girardeau County to assist with emergency food and shelter programs in the county. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the United Way of...
-
Cape will collect extra trash this weekThe Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks. Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash...
-
COVID curtails choir singing at one Cape church at ChristmasAt St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, there was no congregational singing in the Christmas Eve candlelight service. Since September, the church at 1900 Cape LaCroix Road has been holding both virtual and in-person services...
-
Humane Society seeks donations for matching gift challengeHow can you help turn $250,000 into $500,000 for the good of thousands of pets in Southeast Missouri? Its achievable through a matching gift challenge, made possible by William and Susan Bailey, in memory of Susans brother, Chuck, who was...
-
Voice for Cheryl: Family continues to search for answers of missing loved one1BENTON, Mo. -- For holidays and birthday candle wishes, Diane Scherer-Morris said the hope every year since her older sister, Cheryl Anne Scherer, went missing was for Cheryl to come home safe and sound if it was God's will. "Every special intention...
-
Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking chargesA Wyatt, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Jackson for possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Charles L. Dowell, 34, was booked at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 23 on charges of second-degree drug trafficking after Jackson Police...
-
-
Davis a candidate for the "mask" board5This story has been updated. J. Michael Davis would like a seat on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees, a panel whose July 9 decision to announce a face-covering order due to COVID-19 ignited controversy. Davis filed his...
-
-
-
County sheriff's office warns residents of potential COVID-19 vaccine scamsNow that the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to be distributed, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning county residents to be on the lookout for possible scams. According to Windbigler there have not been any...
-
Rechenberg publishes third children's bookLocal author Mary Koeberl Rechenberg recently self-published her third children's book, Andy's Bubblegum Adventure, illustrated by Ashley Farrar from Cape Girardeau, which includes references to the Cape Girardeau County area. It is a book about...
-
-
True Love would have dropped $52K on the 'Twelve Days' gifts this year2Giving and receiving gifts is a traditional part of the Christmas season. Three wise men brought gifts to the Baby Jesus, and today's Christmas trees overlook mountains of presents. Among the most famous Christmas gifts are those enumerated in "The...
-
Smith calls for special counsel to investigate allegations of election fraud45Southeast Missouri's congressman has called for a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud in a number of states, but Missouri's two U.S. senators have not addressed the issue. In a letter to President Donald Trump -- copied to Attorney...
-
Scott County crash injures two womenA Monday afternoon crash injured two Scott County women. The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 62 one mile east of Miner when a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Virginia Toombs, 23, of Miner collided with a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Shawnee...
-
Crash injures Sikeston, Kennett womenA Sunday vehicle crash in Scott County seriously injured a Sikeston, Missouri, woman and also injured a Kennett, Missouri, woman. Mary Greene, 78, was northbound on Route BB near its intersection with Highway 114 shortly after 10 a.m. when a 2011...
-
One dead in Tuesday shooting in Poplar Bluff2POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Poplar Bluff. According to Poplar Bluff Police chief Danny Whiteley, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "at approximately 2:52 a.m., the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a residence...
-
Local News 12/23/20Three more catalytic converter thefts occur over the weekend2Three more locations in Cape Girardeau have been targeted in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Joey Hann, VIP Industries, Habitat for Humanity and Shawnee...
-
Most read 12/23/20Smith selected as new Jackson superintendent21The Jackson R-2 Board of Education has unanimously selected Scott A. Smith as the district's next superintendent, succeeding John Link who announced his retirement in October. Smith's appointment was announced to the district's faculty and staff...
-
Most read 12/22/20In Memoriam: Larry Payne and others who made a difference2It's been a hard, strange year, and this weekend we lost another stalwart in Cape Girardeau. Larry Payne -- who was a fixture on road and transportation boards, along with being a benefactor to area sports teams and a longtime supporter of Christmas...
-
Most read 12/22/20Cape mayor bullish on vaccine, out-of-state police applicants OK'd2Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox is urging city residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available. Fox spoke Monday during a Zoom session of city council, made virtual for the second straight meeting due to the pandemic. "Please...
-
Most read 12/21/20Yule Log Cabin Christmas store in Scott County closed because of coronavirus5The pandemic has caused a popular seasonal business to close but its owners vow to be back for Christmas in 2021. The areas surge in coronavirus cases forced Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N near Scott City, to shut down just prior to the...
-
Most read 12/21/20Cape woman jailed after child dies of fentanyl overdose9A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested earlier this month after it was discovered a girl in her care died after ingesting a lethal amount of the drug fentanyl. Stephanie K. Durbin, 35, was taken into custody Dec. 11 by the Cape Girardeau County...
-
-
Most read 12/18/20Southeast students say school failing to address sex assault claims15Southeast Missouri State University has come under fire with some students accusing university administration on social media of dismissing and covering up sexual assault cases. Multiple female students at the university have come forward on the...