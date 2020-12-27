He Walks Among Us

I recently reflected on my brother Mike's quote about patience--a mild case of despair masquerading as a virtue-- which came from his loving and wise wife, Imogene. It took me back to May 15, 2019. My heart went into sudden tachycardia registering 235 on my home pulse oximeter. I thought the pulse ox was broken however, my heart was flip-flopping in my chest and I felt I had to make myself breathe due to the pressure. We lived in the country and decided to drive to the ER only to find an estimated 3 hour wait. There were 2 empty beds but they were saved for possible patients by ambulance. As I waited for help, I became overcome with extreme compassion for all those waiting ahead of me - a 90 year old woman with broken ribs accompanied by her daughter who was so impatient and extremely put out having to sit with her; a 7yr old boy hobbling on a broken foot whose mother was agitated with his behavior of not being still and blaming him for having to be there; a gay couple not 3 ft from me squabbling back and forth about this and that; a young man who cut his finger which was hanging by a small amount of skin poorly wrapped and still bleeding; an elderly woman who looked very ill but decided she couldn't wait and left.

I felt all their needs were greater than mine and yet I was having to concentrate on pulling in each breath I took. At about 1 1/2 hours into my wait, I didn't think I could handle any more. I placed my head into my hands on my lap and told God I couldn't take anymore and asked Him if He really needed me here for something then please fix me now. Otherwise, just take me because aside from my pains and pressure, the suffering in this room was unbearable. As I sat back up I felt a switch turn off in my body-my heart seemed to right itself but was still beating extremely fast. Then I saw the room fill with a misty fog and an ethereal barefooted man made me aware He was right there with all of us waiting. As he walked around the room anointing each patient, the room became suddenly still and silent. It was then that I knew God was in charge of my outcome and those around me. I let go of that extreme compassion and my impatience of the wait for all was diminished. I don't remember the next 1 1/2 hours as each one before me had their time with help. I only know that God had a plan and He was at that hospital in our time of impatience and need.

Regina Rigdon