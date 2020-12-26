Remembering Bill Anderson

Letter to the Editor

Southeast Missouri has been a hotbed of outstanding media for decades. The Rust family set the stage for print and digital. Oscar Hirsch started first with radio, built one of the strongest television stations in America and now the station has added many digital products. The Zimmer family grew radio throughout the Heartland along with the great Russ Withers. For three decades, the "new kid on the block," Bill Anderson, brought real country music and Cousin Carl to life on Pure Country 106.

I had the privilege of appearing with Cousin Carl (Bill) several times on his daily 10-12 noon talk show. One of my highlights was a roundtable, on-air discussion with President Ken Dobbins of Southeast Missouri State University; Gary Rust, chairman of the Southeast Missourian; Cousin Carl and me. I sure learned a great deal about education and media in those two hours.

Bill Anderson remains a radio broadcasting legend. He knew the great ones in country music, many on a first name basis. He told me stories about Ray Price and "No Show" George Jones. George seemed to imbibe a few to many beverages before concerts.

The Heartland lost one of its greatest, gifted broadcasters this week, but Bill Anderson will be remembered for many decades for his historic contributions.

MIKE SMYTHE, Cincinnati, Ohio