Midwest Sterilization Helps Feed Families Facing Hunger

User-submitted story by Southeast Missouri Food Bank
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Midwest Sterilization in Jackson recently made a significant contribution that will help feed vulnerable families facing hunger in southeast Missouri. Operations Director Eric Sisk, left, and President & Chief Executive Officer Karen Fitzpatrick presented the donation to food bank CEO Joey Keys. This is the second year Midwest Sterilization has partnered with the food bank to help fight hunger.

