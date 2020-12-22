In Memoriam: Larry Payne and others who made a difference
It's been a hard, strange year, and this weekend we lost another stalwart in Cape Girardeau.
Larry Payne -- who was a fixture on road and transportation boards, along with being a benefactor to area sports teams and a longtime supporter of Christmas for the Elderly and Toybox -- died with family surrounding him at home Saturday evening. At his side was his wife Bettye, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage this summer.
I had the good fortune of growing up knowing Larry Payne, because he was the father-in-law to my sister Holly and the father of one of my best friends in school, Susan. My heart goes out to brother-in-law Rich Payne and to all the Payne family -- of which there are now many spread across the country. These relationships, though, offered a view onto Larry, which I cherish. He was the no-nonsense owner of Rose Concrete and SEMO Ready Mix, a man who would never hesitate to gruffly -- in his distinctive, loud whisper of a voice -- tell me how things were, usually with a sparkle in his eye. Recently, our conversations took place outside the Southeast Missourian building as he was on his way to or from a Tower Club meeting across the street around mid-day on Fridays. The latest stories usually centered on his grandkids, of which he was immensely proud.
Among my favorite stories was his and Bettye's decision to raise their family in Cape Girardeau, something he described as "the smartest decision he ever made."
Procter & Gamble brought Payne to Cape Girardeau from Tennessee, Mississippi and St. Louis, and he fell in love with the town. Instead of staying on the management track with P&G and going elsewhere, he stayed here and opened his own business. He did it, because he thought it would be the best thing for his family. And what a family he and Bettye raised! All of their children starred academically, as well as in some sort of sport at Cape Central, before going on to excel in careers that took them around the world. The five of them -- Letty, Rick, Rich, Larry Jr., and Susan -- were home this weekend (like they often were during the famous Payne family 4th of July reunions, affectionately referred to as "Paynedemonium" or the Pork Palooza) to be with their parents and Larry Sr.'s loyal hunting dog, Speckles.
Payne did much for the community, usually behind the scenes. But among his legacies are lights around the ballfields at Arena Park, the establishment of the Rush Limbaugh Award, as well as Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly, which was started by the Southeast Missourian. Among his last wishes: any memorials be made to Toybox or Christmas for the Elderly, c/o Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703-0004. Add a memo line: In Memory -- Larry Payne. Besides that, he asked for a "grand party" in the future -- when safe -- to celebrate his life with lots of music and dancing.
Rest in Peace, Mr. Payne.
* * * * *
The world lost many good people this year. And so did our area. There are way too many to recognize. But here are a few, which gained attention in these pages. Among them is a colleague of mine on the Industrial Development Authority Board, Dan Driskell, who with wife Gerry established Gerdan Slipforming in the late 1980s. No nicer man ever lived.
Some names from the past year whose memories are honored: Dr. Gorden Eller, Thelma Wade, Herbert Graetz, Dr. Ada "Dottie" Cruce, Nancy Stiegemeyer, Milford Holt, Robert "Red" Clifton, Steven Pledgeer, the Rev. Jack and Barbara Cathcart, William Port, Jr., Terry Slattery, Kaye Hamblin, Charles Clippard, Alton Bray, Dr. George Suggs, Jr., Mickey Roper, Judge John Essner, Jack Rickard, Charles Drury, Connie Shanks, Ray Buhs, Dr. Michael Bennett, Bettie Talbert, Clara Daniels, Helen Wallhausen, Dan Driskell, Lanie Back III, James Baughn and Lawrence Payne.
My prayers are with all who mourn the loss of a loved one.
Thankfully, this season reminds us that there is hope and life beyond this world. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16.
This greatest of gifts is the reason for Christmas.
It has been a hard, strange year. And at the end of it, I send you the very best: wishes of health, love and peace. And a reminder: "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counseller, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace."
God be with you. And may the New Year bless you and yours -- and hold you safe. Merry Christmas.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
