Southern IL AIDS Holiday Project Needs Support

Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition Needs Family Sponsors & Donations for Holiday Project

The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition is once again sponsoring low-income households impacted by HIV / AIDS in the 19 southern-most counties of Illinois. Additional help is needed to help meet their needs.

The project currently has 10 households whose needs have not been met. Two households each in Jackson, Johnson, and Saline Counties, plus a single household in each of Franklin, Gallatin, Wayne, and White Counties. Households that still need to be sponsored vary in size from 1 to 6 people.

To sponsor a household, call or text 812-480-0204, email SIAIDSCo@gmail.com or message the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition on Facebook. A wish list that includes clothing sizes will be given to you.

Donations are also needed to help purchase grocery store gift cards for all the low-income households impacted by HIV / AIDS that we are sponsoring. Donations can be made online at TSAGL.org/donate.html OR sent to the Southern IL AIDS Coalition, PO Box 3595, Carbondale, IL 62902.