*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Local Resident Wins Silver Medal at IBJJF Masters World Championship in Florida

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Anonymous
Friday, December 18, 2020
Local resident, Coty Kellison, wins a Silver medal at the IBJJF Master's World Championship in Flordia. (photo by Brian Imholz)

Local resident and SEMO Gracie Humatia Jiu-jitsu instructor, Coty Kellison, has won a Silver medal at the IBJJF Master's World Championship in Florida yesterday. The competition is the biggest stage in the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu world.

Kellison has been studying martial arts for 22 years and teaches at the SEMO Gracie Humatia in Jackson Missouri.

Comments