Trump's legacy

-
Column (12/17/20)Questions and Answers about COVID vaccine process in Cape Girardeau and Southeast MissouriApplause has been breaking out around the area as the first COVID-19 vaccine doses are received, opened, prepared and injected. In a modern miracle, the vaccines were developed with historic speed while not cutting any safety corners, say health...
-
Editorial (12/16/20)Editorial: Finding hope in the midst of pandemic, holiday stressWhile Christmastime is a joyous time for many, for some the holidays and the gray days of winter bring a measure of stress -- even depression. The pandemic challenges certainly do not help, whether it be the worry of personal health or the lack of...
-
Column (12/16/20)Progressives are no longer defenders of free expressionA half-century ago, progressives used to push limitless free expression, blasting conservatives for their allegedly blinkered traditionalism. They boasted of obliterating once-normal boundaries in art, music and literature to allow nudity,...
-
Column (12/16/20)The embarrassing Russian disinformation canardThe embarrassing Russian disinformation canard If there's one thing that the Hunter Biden laptop episode has proven, it is that former directors of the Central Intelligence Agency aren't as adept at evaluating evidence as advertised. Five former...
-
Column (12/15/20)Guest column: The proposal to develop Missouri's 13th community collegeCommunity colleges provide a wide range of technical program offerings and are a vital component to helping students achieve their individual potential while developing the skills needed to have a prosperous career. In addition, the development of a...
-
Column (12/15/20)Sick of leftist social media 'gods' saving us from ourselvesSick of leftist social media 'gods' saving us from ourselves Who do these social media gods think they are? Who do they think we are -- fragile, frail folks in need of their protection? I am beyond fed up with their Big Brother antics of coming...
-
-
Editorial (12/14/20)Area Christmas light displays bring cheerAs we search for safe things to do with our families during the holiday season in the midst of a pandemic, nothing lifts Christmas spirits of both young and the young at heart like gazing at twinkling Christmas lights. Take time to visit the...
-
Column (12/14/20)Trump supporters right to doubt electionSome accuse Trump supporters of manufacturing allegations of voter fraud out of whole cloth and resisting the presidential election results in response to their supposed cult leaders wishes. As usual, President Donald Trump is the villain and his...
-
James Baughn: History and bridge lover, friend to manyThe world lost a remarkable individual last week when bridge-lover, history buff and webmaster James Baughn died after losing balance at the edge of a bluff at Trail of Tears State Park. He had been taking photos, something he did most weekends, on...
-
Dr. Walter Williams: Prophet of freedomSometimes, the legacy of great men is that the world doesn't realize how great they were until they are gone. This might be the case with Dr. Walter E. Williams. Dr. Williams passed away last week. He was the John M. Olin distinguished professor of...
-
Will Biden give in to the Hydroxy Effect?There is as yet no known, easily accessible cure for COVID-19. Over the past year, lots of old and new drugs and supplements -- Ivermectin, azithromycin, remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, aspirin, Pepcid and others -- have...
-
Editorial (12/11/20)Editorial: City of champions: Jackson soccer, football teams win state titlesComing off the Jackson boys soccer team's state title in recent weeks, the Indians football team brought home their own hardware last weekend. It's been a season for the books in Jackson -- or as some may call it, Titletown. The soccer team defeated...
-
Column (12/11/20)Trump's experiment with protectionist trade policiesWith President Donald Trump soon departing Washington, now is a great time to assess his protectionist trade policies. From tariffs to his hectic bullying of other governments to renegotiate trade agreements to his support for American export...
-
Editorial (12/9/20)11 youngsters recognized through the Next ProjectAmid the more difficult news out there, stories of hope and kindness are still to be found. On Monday, The Scout, a daily newsletter featuring all good news around community, food and events, unveiled the inaugural class in the Next Project. Eleven...
-
Editorial (12/7/20)Remembering Pearl Harbor and those who fought for freedomToday marks 79 years since 2,390 American service members and civilians were killed and 1,143 were wounded during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. On this day, we pause in memory and honor of the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for...
-
Editorial (12/4/20)Area fall sports teams shine at state levelWith schools shut down and activities canceled last spring, some questioned whether fall sports would begin in August. Thankfully, schools opened and sports were played with proper precuations in place. It's been a welcome bit of normalcy in a year...
-
-
Editorial (12/2/20)Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly seeking supportThe Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs will operate a little differently from previous years this Christmas, but the need for support is still great more so this year with the challenges of COVID-19. Toybox is collecting toy donations...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (11/27/20)Shop local, take precautions when shopping for ChristmasThe unofficial start to Christmas shopping begins this weekend. In recent years the Black Friday kickoff has consistently started earlier and earlier. Some would camp out overnight to be the first ones in a shopping center. Then instead of opening...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
-
-
-
Trump's legacy
President Trump will be remembered for his lack of leadership during the pandemic and for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. But I think his legacy will be broader.
Donald Trump could have been a great president. He's not a politician, but beat all opponents in 2016. He's rich, which insulates him somewhat from temptation. He's fearless when attacked, and he's an excellent communicator. So what went wrong?
Yes, he accomplished some big things, including three Supreme Court appointments and some significant pull back from liberal policies. But he could have done much more in a second term. He was handicapped in his first term with claims of Russian collusion and then an impeachment, both of which turned out to be bogus. Yet he was ousted by a man who he himself had labeled "Sleepy Joe."
His legacy is hard to pin down. With Nixon you can just say Watergate. With Bill Clinton you can mention Monica Lewinsky. But with Donald Trump, it's not so clear. I think you have to consider his personality. If Donald Trump had one ounce of humility to go with his 10 pounds of ego, he could have had a second term in spite of the virus and the partisan attacks. His legacy could have been one of significant accomplishment, instead of one term and out. I believe his big ego kept him from being a great president, and that will be his legacy.
GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau