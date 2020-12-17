Prevent Shoulder Surgery With These 5 Options

The shoulder joint is the most mobile and least stable joint in your body. The more mobile a joint is, the less stable it is; and the more stable a joint, is the less mobile it is. If a joint is functioning properly, it will not degenerate or cause pain.

When a joint stops functioning correctly, it breaks down and becomes painful, causing us to not move it as much. This results in it becoming dehydrated and reduces joint space, causing damage, degeneration, and pain.

The most common shoulder issues are degeneration and rotator cuff injuries.

Traditional medical treatments include steroid injections, medications, and surgery, which focus on reducing the pain, symptoms, and have inherent risks and downtime. They also dont focus on restoring the function of the joint to stop the damaging process.

Here are some of the functional medical treatments available at PC Medical Centers:

1. PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) injections  Plasma is injected into the shoulder joint, improving the healing response and function of the joint as well as increasing the joint space.

2. Regenerative Medicine injections  High in Mesenchymal Stem Cells, this injection helps tissues regrow and heal.

3. Lidocaine and Sterile Solution injections  Adds fluid to the joint and increases the joint space, improving the ability to move the joint.

4. Physical Therapy  PT helps improve joint stability by improving the muscle tone around the joint.

5. Chiropractic Care  Helps improve joint mobility by adjusting the joint, which improves the function.

Other options include Laser Therapy, Acupuncture, Myofascial Release (muscle work), and nutrition. Our goal is to get the patient back to doing what they would like, with little to no downtime. We assess the patient, identify the functional limitations, and create a personalized plan to restore the function to the joint.

