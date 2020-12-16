Editorial: Finding hope in the midst of pandemic, holiday stress

Editorial

While Christmastime is a joyous time for many, for some the holidays and the gray days of winter bring a measure of stress -- even depression.

The pandemic challenges certainly do not help, whether it be the worry of personal health or the lack of visiting with friends and family. Social isolation may prevent the spread of this virus, but it further exacerbates feelings of depression.

"These things that you typically rely on to help you through are now removed," David Dahlbeck, a health service psychologist at Ferguson Medical Group, told the Southeast Missourian. "So not only are you struggling with the seasonal depression but then you have the double whammy effect of not being able to use some of the skills that you normally would."

Dahlbeck also said making a conscientious effort to focus on the positives instead of the negatives is also important. "I think there's just a lot of power in gratitude," he said.

LaCroix Church has traditionally held a service on Dec. 21, otherwise known as the longest night of the year. Brett Cheek, spiritual formation and teacher pastor at the church, said the service includes songs, Scriptures and prayers about looking to God in the middle of difficulty. It's an opportunity to look beyond ourselves, seeking the Almighty's perfect peace in a time of distress.

There's no question: 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. Some have lost friends or relatives, whether because of COVID or other reasons. Social isolation has been difficult. Still, we're reminded of just how blessed we are -- pandemic or not. And we can all find reasons to be grateful. For Christians, this time of year is a reminder of the greatest gift ever given -- the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ our Prince of Peace.

Our prayer is that peace will fill your hearts and minds -- both now and in the year ahead. That thoughts of hope calm your spirit. And if you're struggling, reach out to a church, your friends or family for help -- even if it's a phone call or video chat. Know there are people who care for you in good times and bad. There's always hope.