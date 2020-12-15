The Trump presidency

-
Column (12/15/20)Guest column: The proposal to develop Missouri's 13th community collegeCommunity colleges provide a wide range of technical program offerings and are a vital component to helping students achieve their individual potential while developing the skills needed to have a prosperous career. In addition, the development of a...
Column (12/15/20)Sick of leftist social media 'gods' saving us from ourselvesSick of leftist social media 'gods' saving us from ourselves Who do these social media gods think they are? Who do they think we are -- fragile, frail folks in need of their protection? I am beyond fed up with their Big Brother antics of coming...
Editorial (12/14/20)Area Christmas light displays bring cheerAs we search for safe things to do with our families during the holiday season in the midst of a pandemic, nothing lifts Christmas spirits of both young and the young at heart like gazing at twinkling Christmas lights. Take time to visit the...
Column (12/14/20)Trump supporters right to doubt electionSome accuse Trump supporters of manufacturing allegations of voter fraud out of whole cloth and resisting the presidential election results in response to their supposed cult leaders wishes. As usual, President Donald Trump is the villain and his...
James Baughn: History and bridge lover, friend to manyThe world lost a remarkable individual last week when bridge-lover, history buff and webmaster James Baughn died after losing balance at the edge of a bluff at Trail of Tears State Park. He had been taking photos, something he did most weekends, on...
Dr. Walter Williams: Prophet of freedomSometimes, the legacy of great men is that the world doesn't realize how great they were until they are gone. This might be the case with Dr. Walter E. Williams. Dr. Williams passed away last week. He was the John M. Olin distinguished professor of...
Will Biden give in to the Hydroxy Effect?There is as yet no known, easily accessible cure for COVID-19. Over the past year, lots of old and new drugs and supplements -- Ivermectin, azithromycin, remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, aspirin, Pepcid and others -- have...
Editorial (12/11/20)Editorial: City of champions: Jackson soccer, football teams win state titlesComing off the Jackson boys soccer team's state title in recent weeks, the Indians football team brought home their own hardware last weekend. It's been a season for the books in Jackson -- or as some may call it, Titletown. The soccer team defeated...
Column (12/11/20)Trump's experiment with protectionist trade policiesWith President Donald Trump soon departing Washington, now is a great time to assess his protectionist trade policies. From tariffs to his hectic bullying of other governments to renegotiate trade agreements to his support for American export...
Column (12/10/20)Guest Commentary: What does it mean to be a Missourian?The year 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of statehood for Missouri -- Aug. 10, to be exact. Almost seven years ago, the 97th Missouri General Assembly put the State Historical Society of Missouri in charge of planning statewide commemorations of...
Editorial (12/9/20)11 youngsters recognized through the Next ProjectAmid the more difficult news out there, stories of hope and kindness are still to be found. On Monday, The Scout, a daily newsletter featuring all good news around community, food and events, unveiled the inaugural class in the Next Project. Eleven...
Column (12/9/20)The economic cruelty of the pandemicJust when it seemed some of the most disheartening trends in the U.S. economy were finally beginning to reverse, COVID-19 arrived to entrench them. The pandemic has been a neutron bomb targeted at the prospects of lower income working people. They...
Editorial (12/7/20)Remembering Pearl Harbor and those who fought for freedomToday marks 79 years since 2,390 American service members and civilians were killed and 1,143 were wounded during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. On this day, we pause in memory and honor of the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for...
Editorial (12/4/20)Area fall sports teams shine at state levelWith schools shut down and activities canceled last spring, some questioned whether fall sports would begin in August. Thankfully, schools opened and sports were played with proper precuations in place. It's been a welcome bit of normalcy in a year...
Editorial (12/2/20)Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly seeking supportThe Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs will operate a little differently from previous years this Christmas, but the need for support is still great more so this year with the challenges of COVID-19. Toybox is collecting toy donations...
Editorial (11/27/20)Shop local, take precautions when shopping for ChristmasThe unofficial start to Christmas shopping begins this weekend. In recent years the Black Friday kickoff has consistently started earlier and earlier. Some would camp out overnight to be the first ones in a shopping center. Then instead of opening...
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
The Trump presidency
What compels Trump to want a second term? Well, continuing as president, he would be immune to prosecution for all crimes he allegedly committed before and after he became president. So, he is doing everything within his power to overturn his defeat: Ballot recount, frivolous lawsuits, manipulating Electoral College, Supreme Court appeal, etc. He hopes that, at least, one of these dung-balls would stick. As a last resort, declaring martial law and overthrowing the republic are under consideration, thank you.
There is another reason for his "ballot fraud" shenanigans: It is a clever ploy to financially exploit his naive supporters. The more outrageous his claims, greater the money his hateful "believers" would send him to "fight fraud." As ex-president, he would need enormous funds for his legal fees, if and when New York State comes after him. Besides, his huge loans are imminently due for repayment. Trump has well-deserved notoriety for lining his own pockets with "other people's money."
Vindictiveness is Trump's forte. An ungracious Trump has already begun to sabotage the process of transition of power to Biden. As ex-president, the malignant narcissist could pose even greater threat to Biden presidency, by his demagoguery, lies and conspiracy theories. Prompted by his mentor Vladimir Putin; enabled by cowardly and unprincipled Trump cult lawmakers ('RINO'); cheered on by millions of "educated" closet racists; and boosted by vicious armed right-wing extremist thugs, he could still pose very serious threat to the American Republic. Category 5 Trump hurricane is coming. Beware!
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau