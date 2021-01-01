The Scout: You two should really meet
Its an email, and its so much more. Think of it as a community of people working to build our region, seeking out good news, supporting their neighbors in the pursuit of living happily and fully. Its a community that talks the talk through sharing uplifting stories and walks the walk through putting on and showing up for stellar events. Its a community with the voice of The Scout at its helm, pointing people to the positive and the newest restaurant. Thats what The Scout is.
Its local. Its Midwestern. Its our voices rising up to tell the story of the land between the coasts.
Always working with charm and hustle, The Scout has many moving parts. Here are the current projects The Scout is up to and how theyre helping shape our region into all we want it to be:
The Daily Email
You know it so often the stories that are considered newsworthy are the ones that focus on the bad things happening in the world, with little focus on the good. But the story of civilization, as Will Durant and The Scouts mission statement tell us, is not about what happens in the stream filled with blood from people killing, stealing, shouting and doing things historians usually record. Its about what happens on the banks, where, unnoticed, people build homes, make love, raise children, sing songs, write poetry and even whittle statues.
The Scout started as a daily email to notice the life that is taking place on the banks, to tell the stories of people doing good things. Specifically, The Scout is interested in telling the story of the Midwest, using our voices to tell our own stories rather than letting those who dont live here write our narrative. Its a love letter to the Midwest, from the Midwest.
What you can expect from The Scout daily email: three short stories of good news each day, told in the voice of your coolest, wittiest friend who is always the first to know about the newest restaurant opening, where to find the best local live music and how the people you live next to are making a difference in the world. You can also expect the occasional inspiring video about art bringing people together around the world and the occasional poll asking you what your hometown would smell like if it were a candle.
The Scout emails job is to help you be the first to know about all good things in our region, in just five minutes a day. Sign up at thescout.io.
The Podcast
Some of you would rather listen than read. Some of you think five minutes with The Scout in the morning isnt enough and miss it throughout the rest of your day. And some of you really just want someone in your life who shares the same passion for tacos, cycling through the Mojave Desert and the 90s and all the other great ideas you read in The Scout throughout the week.
The Scout gets it. Thats why ya boys Christopher Bonner, Jordan Copeland and Scout creator Jeff Rawson bring you The Scout Podcast each week. In it, they riff on the daily emails biggest stories, expanding on them with their insightful charm and hustle. And theyre planning some fun new things for the 2021 season, including more conversations with local guests who have interesting things to say. Its all about further connecting The Scout community and showing pride in where were from. Tune in at thescout.io/podcast, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
The Scout Pass
Its not a coupon book. Its a guide to explore our hometown in the most delicious way possible.
The Scout shows you around some of the best culinary spots in Southeast Missouri. Through giveaways like free sushi rolls from Bistro Saffron to free brunch from mary jane bourbon + smokehouse to free margaritas from El Sol and many, many more mouthwatering offers, The Scout Pass is designed to drive revenue to local businesses, helping potential patrons discover new places they want to come back to while receiving a thank you from the businesses they already frequent regularly.
Heres how The Scout Pass works: for $25, you get 32 offers worth more than $200. Bring your pass booklet to the participating experience for them to sign their page. Theyll bring you their aforementioned culinary delight. They sign, you dine. Everybody wins.
So basically, what the booklet says on the back cover isnt a lie: This book is magic. Get yours at thescoutpass.com.
The Next Project
The problem is many of our brightest and most talented young people leave the region to pursue jobs and lives somewhere else when we need them right here to grow our cities and towns. The Next Project is working on part of the solution: recognizing our communities next leaders those doing good who are younger than 18 years old and then connecting them to adult mentors in our business community whom the students can lean on throughout elementary, middle, junior high and high school.
Community members nominate students they know who are making a positive difference in the world through awesome endeavors like founding a project or contributing to research or staying focused on making positive choices amidst challenging circumstances. Then, The Scout chooses 10 students to recognize. This year, The Scout screened the films made about each of the students at the Rock N Roll Drive-In and is featuring their stories in the daily email to encourage these students and us adults, too to keep doing good.
The goal is to show the world how incredible young people are while at the same time letting the young people know this region sees them and cares about them. Its talent retention through showing them we want them here and that theres a place for them.
The Shipyard
One of the Scouts favorite things is live music. And as the quintessential Scout event, the Shipyard Music Festival brings nationally-touring bands right here to Cape Girardeau for a two-day festival complete with food, drink and unique experiences created by sponsors. Its here where you can make a postcard to mail from the festival, eat coffee ice cream floats and participate in community art installations while sampling the best local food and drink and listening to original music with a couple thousand of your new best friends. Its goal is to build community through the belief that proximity helps mend division its difficult to disagree completely with someone while youre standing next to them enjoying the same music.
While building community, Shipyard also aims to drive revenue to businesses in downtown Cape by making Cape Girardeau a destination for travelers coming to the festival. Doing its part to make this the place we all want it to be through bringing big-city experiences to our own backyard, Shipyard also works to attract and retain talent in our area, helping to make this an exciting place to live.
See you in September 2021.
Thats what The Scouts all about. Building our community through sharing good news. Supporting local businesses by giving them avenues to reach new patrons. Retaining talent in our region by connecting young people with mentors. Attracting people and revenue to Cape Girardeau through putting on killer events folks are proud to be a part of. And thats just for now. Full of charm, full of hustle, you never know what The Scouts scouting out next.
You can bet it will be good for the Midwest.
Local News 1/2/21Smith will object to electoral vote certification3Southeast Missouris congressman plans to be among those objecting to Wednesdays certification of the electoral votes from Novembers presidential election. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents the sprawling 8th District, said he and Missouris junior...
Local News 1/2/21Eviction moratorium extended: not forgiveness, says Cape companyDavid Soto of Cape Girardeau-based Soto Property Solutions, a property management company located at 735 Broadway, said Congress's just-approved stimulus package grants a delay, not forgiveness, in paying rent. The $900 billion stimulus, signed by...
2020 top stories: Robinson, Sikeston reach financial settlementDavid Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri, reached a financial settlement for Robinsons wrongful incarceration, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass back in May. The City of Sikestons insurance...
2020 top stories: Historic electionsHistoric is an appropriate word for elections in 2020, and local voting lived up to the billing. Cape Girardeau County voters elected the countys first female sheriff to a full term, as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson won a convincing victory. The...
2020 top stories: Video captures man assaulting youthThe best way to ensure an incident attracts attention is to have video. That was clear after video emerged in July of a man attacking a 12-year-old while the boy was dancing near a street musician in downtown Cape Girardeau. Video showed the youth...
2020 top stories: Islamic Center arson finds familiar faceA Cape Girardeau man set fire to The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard back in April. The fire took place the day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began. Then-Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis...
Hawley says he will object to electoral votes during certification process41Missouris junior U.S. senator announced Wednesday he will object during the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College vote in this years presidential election. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising...
Virus vaccinations continue for region's health care workersAs vaccine doses for COVID-19 become available, one of the regions distributors is targeting additional types of health care workers. SoutheastHEALTH is one of the states vaccine distributors, and since deploying the first vaccine doses earlier...
Jackson schools merit elite 2021 ranking in Show Me State6The largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm. "It's an honor and a testament to our...
Highway Patrol: No violations in Cape jailhouse shooting6The Missouri State Highway Patrol concluded the Cape Girardeau Police Department committed no legal violations in an in-custody shooting suicide that occurred in a holding cell at the departments jail. According to the patrols investigation...
Notre Dame reminding donors of special year-end tax deductionAs 2020 comes rapidly to a conclusion, there is one additional gift of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that may have escaped the attention of people with charitable intent. Alex Jackson, development director of Notre...
Good Hope stormwater work starts next weekPortions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street will be closed starting next week as work proceeds on the Good Hope Street stormwater improvements project. Nip Kelley Equipment Co. plans to close Good Hope between Kingshighway...
Road closures planned in Jackson starting MondayRoad closures along Old Cape Road and South Georgia Street in Jackson will begin Monday, weather permitting. The closures are necessary for the installation of upgraded water distribution mains and new service line connections as part of the fifth...
Four water systems in area receive CDC award for water fluoridationFour Southeast Missouri community water systems were among 19 receiving an award Wednesday for maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in their drinking water throughout 2019. Jackson, Perryville, Scott City and Bernie water systems were...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/31/20 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
Remembering notable Southeast Missouri residents lost in 20206In a year where many faced difficulties surrounding COVID-19, loss of employment and changes to daily routines, among other things, the Southeast Missouri region also lost many prominent figures in 2020. Following is a list of 10 of the most...
Meyer reflects on Cape surviving, thriving after a coronavirus year9The longest-serving manager in Cape Girardeau municipal history, Scott Meyer, has presided over a tumultuous COVID-impacted 2020, his last full 12 months on the job before his pending retirement next summer after a dozen years on the job. Recently,...
Haggerty hired as Jefferson Elementary principal9For the third time since August, Jefferson Elementary School has a different principal. The Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to name Tracy Haggerty, a longtime educator in the district, to succeed interim principal...
Recipients named for 2021 Steve Niswonger Memorial ScholarshipTwo area men have been awarded scholarships to pay for firefighting training. Adam Horton of Chaffee, Missouri, and Adam Hilse of Jackson are the recipients of the 2021 Battalion Chief Steve Niswonger Annual Memorial Scholarship, according to a...
Coronavirus-related deaths continue increase in area4Though reporting has been spotty because of the Christmas holiday, area health officials tallied 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths in their updated numbers Tuesday. Eleven of those fatalities were in Scott County, while Perry County, Missouri,...
Local News 12/29/20Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois2A former Sikeston, Missouri, resident and U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday. An...
Most read 12/29/20Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day5As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeaus mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council. Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching...
Cape will collect extra trash this weekThe Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks. Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash...
Voice for Cheryl: Family continues to search for answers of missing loved one1BENTON, Mo. -- For holidays and birthday candle wishes, Diane Scherer-Morris said the hope every year since her older sister, Cheryl Anne Scherer, went missing was for Cheryl to come home safe and sound if it was God's will. "Every special intention...
Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking chargesA Wyatt, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Jackson for possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Charles L. Dowell, 34, was booked at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 23 on charges of second-degree drug trafficking after Jackson Police...
Most read 12/24/20Smith calls for special counsel to investigate allegations of election fraud45Southeast Missouri's congressman has called for a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud in a number of states, but Missouri's two U.S. senators have not addressed the issue. In a letter to President Donald Trump -- copied to Attorney...