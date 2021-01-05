Codefi 1ST50K winners talk startup life in Southeast Missouri
Southeast Missouri has quickly made an impact on entrepreneurs at four startups who won Codefis 1st50K competition, and it goes deeper than the region being a nice and affordable place to live.
The 1ST50K competition awards $50,000 equity-free to innovative startups. In August, Codefis sixth annual competition brought four new technology companies to town.
The developers of SportsTrace, Swipesum, Upswot and Venku will each receive $50,000 as well as membership in Codefi, access to venture capital and angel investment networks, business coaching and mentorship and will each relocate to Cape Girardeau as part of the 12-month long program.
We try to attract high quality companies, companies that have a strategic alignment with something here that will increase the reasonability that they would stay and keep hiring more people, James Stapleton, co-founder of Codefi, said regarding the selection process.
Max Montrey is the co-founder of SportsTrace, which analyzes uploaded video from athletes to provide personalized recommendations. He said working at Codefi has been amazing.
Ive literally been all over the world and have seen both dedicated office spaces and coworking spaces, Monterey said. This place is absolutely top notch. My co-founder and I were just joking about the fact that weve never been anywhere, and this includes on the Microsoft campus, with the Internet so fast.
Michael Seaman is the founder and CEO of Swipesum, a company that optimizes credit card processing solutions for businesses. He said the help received from Codefi has been far more than other places theyve worked, calling that engagement their secret sauce.
I wouldnt be surprised if next year theyll have twice the companies who are twice as successful as us, Seaman told B Magazine.
Upswot is a financial technology startup that provides a platform for financial institutions to increase sales and marketing insights for business banking customers through data collection. The company is nearing its two-year anniversary.
If I was James [Stapleton] or Chris [Carnell] (co-founders of Codefi), I would do the same [model], Upswot founder and CEO Dmitry Norenko said. I hire people. I teach them. I hire more people. I become the mentor. This is a very cool way to grow the community.
Venku is an Airbnb-type service for people looking for outdoor experiences offering adventures in 48 states and abroad from hog hunting out of a helicopter to tagging sharks in Texas. Venkus founder Murielle Gaither is from Cape Girardeau, so her perspective is a bit different from the other three founders. But she is seeing her hometown through a different lens as a startup entrepreneur.
One of the things thats impressed me the most about working with the Codefi team is that many of the other teams weve worked with, theres ego involved, and with Codefi, egos get checked at the door, Gaither said.
The 1ST50K program has brought eight startup companies to the area. Seven of these companies have decided to stay longer than the 12 months required by the program.
Stapleton explained that Codefis approach is unique compared to other tech startup support programs normally found in large cities.
First, we customize our program for the needs of each company, Stapleton said. We focus on rolling our sleeves up and helping the businesses grow. We arent economic or community development folks we have experience with what these companies are going through and can work with them to make a meaningful impact on specific growth objectives. Secondly, we also have software development expertise and have created successful training programs that provide a much sought after supply of digital talent to founders of software-based companies.
Work environment
In a coworking environment, the startup founders can get quick answers from other business owners.
I love the idea of having access to the tech community both physically in-person and virtually, Monterey said. He added the founders of Codefi have created a community that fosters interaction between company founders.
They pool their experiences, successes and failures in order to help one another grow.
Monterey added, People come by and have questions like, How would you reach out to a customer? How would you talk to this person or do you know anything about this code?
Gaither also likes the ability to bounce ideas around and use each others contacts.
I can come and address a question, and if they havent personally experienced the concern, maybe they can connect me with somebody who has, which may help curtail the learning curve a little bit, she said.
The founders all appreciate the relatively low cost of living, and, according to Stapleton, the quiet atmosphere allows the companies to focus without as many distractions.
On location
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many business events and meetings being held virtually. As a result, numerous businesses have recognized that operating virtually can be a benefit, and that they can be located anywhere including Southeast Missouri.
How did Codefi cultivate an environment to entice startups to Cape Girardeau, outside typical hubs like New York, Silicon Valley and San Francisco?
Stapleton explained that Codefi and their small number of partners have worked for six years to create an ecosystem that is attractive to founders of high growth digital companies.
This is the coolest part for startups, said Upswots Dmitry Norenko. Its really not necessary to be in the most expensive parts of the world.
He added that although the $50,000 prize is nice, locating from San Francisco to Cape wasnt about the money.
We were looking for an equitable place to support our English-speaking clients, a place where there is a university, an equitable place not far away from a large international airport since we are an international company, Norenko said. This is what we were looking for. And we found it in Cape.
SportsTrace started out in Seattle, home to technology companies Amazon, Microsoft and T Mobile and mega coffee chain Starbucks.
But here, being able to get plugged in so quickly and see the immediate effects of that engagement is a pretty incredible feeling Monterey said.
Although the $50,000 helped them hire their first employee once they got to Cape Girardeau, SportsTraces decision to come to Southeast Missouri was all about the community and location.
We were already looking for a more central place that we can do business in the U.S., Monterey said. This is a great opportunity, and Im doing it in a great place.
Gaither thinks Cape Girardeau is underestimated.
Were living in a very interesting time when all you need is access to high quality Internet for a lot of people to do their jobs, she said. Especially because of COVID, were seeing something really interesting happening with people returning to communities like this or moving to communities like this because of such a high quality of life.
On community
Monterey and fellow co-founder of SportsTrace Alex Gardner both of whom came from Microsoft are as interested in providing impact to others as they are in receiving one as a company. One example is their communication with students in the Southeast Missouri State University computer science club.
Seaman believes in learning about and being customers of the businesses inside Codefi and exchanging ideas with them. Im trying to take advantage of such good creatives here, and use some of their stuff for our company, he said.
Swipesum, Seaman said, is really good at sales, which is an area hes able to provide value to other companies.
I think the whole community will realize that even companies from this group these could quickly be the largest employers or major contributors to the local economy, Seaman said.
Stapleton said much of his job is helping these companies grow.
Most of the companies we work with now are far enough along that its not early stage mentoring and coaching or development of their product, he said. Its more about how we connect them, how we find customers for them.
Stapleton said COVID-19 has made many companies reconsider where they need to be located, and that you dont have to reside in one of the hot spots of the startup world to find success.
And our job is to make sure that were credible, and we can really help those companies grow. Because when they get here, they start hiring people. They start spending money in the community, he said.
Life in Cape
Upswots Norenko emphasized they will be in Cape Girardeau longer than the year theyve committed to as part of the 1ST50K program. He sees the area as part of their long-term success.
We will become engaged with the people of Cape Girardeau, he said. To replicate the people of Cape Girardeau to any other place, that will difficult. And why should we do this?
The more time Norenkos team spends in Cape, the less chance they will leave. He added, We will become dependent on Cape Girardeau. The more people we will hire, the more resources we invest in real estate relocating my guys from Europe, the more we become dependent on the town.
For Venku, Gaither said the most important thing is to find people who identify with the audience, whether its talking to a host or to a customer whos looking to book a hunting or fishing package. The ability to speak their language and use the same lingo is key.
We have everything we need here, she said.
Seamans wife is from Sikeston, so he knew of Cape Girardeau as a place they would pass on the highway. But living here, he appreciates the beauty of the town and its history.
We definitely have visited most of the wineries. Before moving here and now, we are trying to visit all the state parks, Seaman said, adding as foodies they are having fun finding the best hidden eateries.
For Montrey, Cape Girardeau brings him a little bit of calm from working in Seattle. Plus, he said theres no stressful commute. In fact, a couple of times Ive actually walked to work, which is just bananas where I come from.
There is a developing theme among the four entrepreneurs. Fellow startups support each other; there is a cost of living benefit to living in Southeast Missouri; and the mentorship to grow their businesses is available. Technology enables growing tech startups to thrive without having to locate in Silicon Valley. For these entrepreneurs, its what they need both now and in the years ahead.
-
-
Cape firefighters rescue two residents in burning apartment2Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped in an apartment Saturday during a house fire on William Street. According to deputy fire chief Randy Morris, firefighters responded to a call from neighbors...
-
Cape Council OKs 13th community college survey proposal first reading, narrowly2By a 4-3 vote Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of a $20,000 expenditure to support a needs analysis and community survey for a proposed 13th community college in Missouri. Rich Payne, who for 18 years directed the...
-
Jackson aldermen vote to rezone multiple propertiesThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved rezoning of nearly a dozen parcels of property along East Jackson Boulevard, Clover Drive and Hilltop Drive. The boards action followed a brief public hearing at which no one spoke in...
-
11 more coronavirus-related deaths reportedArea health officials counted 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday since last reported, bringing the total amount in the region to 309. Five of the 11 deaths occurred in Cape Girardeau County, and three died in Perry County. Bollinger...
-
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting at Cape police officer2Two Cape Girardeau men were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly firing at a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer. Darius J. Ballentine, 30, and Deontay M. Holloman, 26, were taken into custody on charges of first-degree assault, armed...
-
-
Cape firefighter treated for moderate injuriesA Cape Girardeau firefighter was treated for injuries sustained while battling a house fire Sunday on South Hanover Street. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a one-and-a-half story house at 319 S. Hanover St. at about 2 p.m. and...
-
Jackson announces holiday trash collection scheduleBecause of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, Jacksons Sanitation Department will not operate Jan. 18. Residential trash normally collected Mondays will instead be collected the following day, Jan. 19. Tuesday collection routes...
-
Coronavirus-driven sales of musical instruments up, including in Cape2Bill Shivelbine said the pandemic has been a challenging time for family-owned and operated Shivelbines Music Store of Cape Girardeau, which has served customers in Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois from its downtown location at 533 Broadway since...
-
March for Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Cape Girardeau35With the Electoral College prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, some citizens and members of Congress continue to protest the results. The March for Trump Bus Tour made a stop Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
-
One post-holiday gift, courtesy of the city of CapeWith Christmas and New Years now in the rearview mirror, residents in Cape Girardeau who find themselves with extra holiday trash will get an assist from municipal officials. Cape Girardeau residents who have too much garbage to fit in the...
-
Photo Gallery 1/3/21Trump Bus Tour stops in Cape GirardeauThe March for Trump Bus Tour, which aims to demand transparency and protect election integrity, stopped in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Jan. 2. The Trump bus pulled into the parking lot next to the Walmart Supercenter on William street containing...
-
2020 top stories: What else but coronavirus?2Time to reach back into the memory bank to identify top stories for the past year. This year, this isn't a difficult exercise. COVID-19. Early. Often. Everywhere. From the day we first heard of it until today, this coronavirus has affected in ways...
-
Cape Co. group sworn in for terms in various officesSeven elected Cape Girardeau County officials were sworn in during Thursday's county commission meeting. County commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson and...
-
Community COVID-19 testing events will continue throughoutout Missouri for next two weeksFree COVID-19 testing events will be held throughout the state of Missouri over the next two weeks. The Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical have partnered with the state to continue hosting free coronavirus testing, as testing is an...
-
Smith will object to electoral vote certification55Southeast Missouris congressman plans to be among those objecting to Wednesdays certification of the electoral votes from Novembers presidential election. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents the sprawling 8th District, said he and Missouris junior...
-
Eviction moratorium extended: not forgiveness, says Cape companyDavid Soto of Cape Girardeau-based Soto Property Solutions, a property management company located at 735 Broadway, said Congress's just-approved stimulus package grants a delay, not forgiveness, in paying rent. The $900 billion stimulus, signed by...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/4/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n National Hero Day Proclamation n Update from the Tree Board Communications/reports n City...
-
2020 top stories: Robinson, Sikeston reach financial settlementDavid Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri, reached a financial settlement for Robinsons wrongful incarceration, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass back in May. The City of Sikestons insurance...
-
-
2020 top stories: Historic electionsHistoric is an appropriate word for elections in 2020, and local voting lived up to the billing. Cape Girardeau County voters elected the countys first female sheriff to a full term, as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson won a convincing victory. The...
-
2020 top stories: Video captures man assaulting youth7The best way to ensure an incident attracts attention is to have video. That was clear after video emerged in July of a man attacking a 12-year-old while the boy was dancing near a street musician in downtown Cape Girardeau. Video showed the youth...
-
2020 top stories: Islamic Center arson finds familiar faceA Cape Girardeau man set fire to The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard back in April. The fire took place the day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began. Then-Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis...
-
-
Hawley says he will object to electoral votes during certification process44Missouris junior U.S. senator announced Wednesday he will object during the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College vote in this years presidential election. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising...
-
Jackson schools merit elite 2021 ranking in Show Me State15The largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm. "It's an honor and a testament to our...
-
Highway Patrol: No violations in Cape jailhouse shooting6The Missouri State Highway Patrol concluded the Cape Girardeau Police Department committed no legal violations in an in-custody shooting suicide that occurred in a holding cell at the departments jail. According to the patrols investigation...
-
Most read 12/30/20Remembering notable Southeast Missouri residents lost in 20206In a year where many faced difficulties surrounding COVID-19, loss of employment and changes to daily routines, among other things, the Southeast Missouri region also lost many prominent figures in 2020. Following is a list of 10 of the most...
-
Most read 12/30/20Haggerty hired as Jefferson Elementary principal9For the third time since August, Jefferson Elementary School has a different principal. The Cape Girardeau School Board on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to name Tracy Haggerty, a longtime educator in the district, to succeed interim principal...
-
Most read 12/29/20Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois2A former Sikeston, Missouri, resident and U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday. An...
-
Most read 12/29/20Local leaders weigh in on National Hero Day5As this unforgettable COVID year moves rapidly to a close, we note an appeal made by Cape Girardeaus mayor in the final 2020 meeting of the City Council. Mayor Bob Fox invited elected lawmakers, city staff and all Cape Girardeau citizens watching...