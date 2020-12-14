*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Heather Christisen is awarded scholarship from P.E.O

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Margaret Needels
Monday, December 14, 2020
From left are Cassandra Hicks, Financial Aid Director with the Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Karen McDougall, Chapter JN; Heather Christisen; Anne Marietta, PCE Chairwoman of Chapter JN; Steven Langdon, President of Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Heather Christisen was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the Program for Continuing Education of P.E.O. She was sponsored by Chapter JN, P.E.O. Heather will use it to complete her nursing degree at the Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences. P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, is committed to womens education and has awarded millions of dollars in educational grants over the years.

Comments