SHOP LOCAL: Achieve your wellness goals with Dr. Anne Heisserer

Dr. Anne Heisserer, a Cape Girardeau native, began her mission to help people feel their best in 1996 in Nashville before moving to Southeast Missouri. After moving, Dr. Heisserer graciously invited patients into her home for private appointments before opening a practice in Cape Girardeau in 1997. For nearly 25 years, she has been dedicated to people in Southeast Missouri, helping them achieve wellness goals and relieve pain with her array of knowledge and services in a caring, Christian atmosphere.

Chiropractic Care

Dr. Heisserer provides advanced spinal correction and chiropractic adjustments utilizing state-of-the-art techniques.

Corrective Exercises

Dr. Heisserer teaches patients how to perform special blueprint exercises, which help strengthen and correct irregularities in the body that may be causing pain. The exercises can be done within the comfort of your own home, so you can relieve pain when it occurs  no appointment or medication necessary!

Acupuncture

As one of the only certified acupuncturists in the area, Dr. Heisserer balances the flow of energy in the body to relieve discomfort of all varieties. From stress and anxiety to physical pain & fertility issues, acupuncture is a service that anyone can work into their wellness routine.

Decompression Therapy

Spinal decompression therapy, also known as non-surgical spinal decompression, is a practice that uses a spinal decompression table to relieve pain by creating a scenario in which bulging or herniated disc tissue is able to move back into place and heal, alleviating the pain this condition causes

Lifestyle Advice

Dr. Heisserers goal in providing lifestyle advice alongside her other services is to help each and every patient achieve a fulfilling and happy life  a life full of activities they enjoy and a body free of pain is something that everyone deserves.

If youre experiencing pain, discomfort, or simply want to feel better, Dr. Anne Heisserer is ready to help. No pills, no frills  just great care for you. Give her a call at (573) 332-1111 to schedule a visit. From the moment you enter her brand new, beautifully renovated office, youll feel like part of her family. Respected, reliable, and real  Dr. Anne cares.