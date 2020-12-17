Today in History
Today is Thursday, Dec. 17, the 352nd day of 2020. There are 14 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 17, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer.
On this date:
In 1777, France recognized American independence.
In 1933, in the inaugural NFL championship football game, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants, 23-21, at Wrigley Field.
In 1938, German chemists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann discovered nuclear fission by splitting the nuclei of uranium into lighter elements.
In 1944, the U.S. War Department announced it was ending its policy of excluding people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast.
In 1975, Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme was sentenced in Sacramento, Calif. to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford. (She was paroled in Aug. 2009.)
In 1979, Arthur McDuffie, a Black insurance executive, was fatally injured after leading police on a chase with his motorcycle in Miami. (Four white police officers accused of beating McDuffie were later acquitted, sparking riots.)
In 1989, the animated TV series "The Simpsons" premiered on Fox with a Christmas-themed episode.
In 1992, President George H.W. Bush, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in separate ceremonies. (After President Donald Trump demanded a new deal, the three countries signed a replacement agreement in 2018.)
In 2001, Marines raised the Stars and Stripes over the long-abandoned American Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
In 2007, Gov. Jon S. Corzine signed a measure making New Jersey the first state to abolish the death penalty in more than 40 years.
In 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died after more than a decade of iron rule; he was 69, according to official records, but some reports indicated he was 70.
In 2014, the United States and Cuba restored diplomatic relations, sweeping away one of the last vestiges of the Cold War.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama signed into law a huge, holiday-season tax bill extending cuts for all Americans, saluting a new spirit of political compromise as Republicans applauded and liberals seethed. Federal prosecutors reached a settlement with the estate of Florida philanthropist Jeffry Picower in which his widow, Barbara, agreed to return $7.2 billion that her husband had reaped from Bernard Madoff's giant Ponzi scheme. Don Van Vliet, a musician and artist who'd performed a complex brand of experimental rock under the name Captain Beefheart, died in Arcata, California, at age 69. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was voted the 2010 Male Athlete of the Year by members of The Associated Press.
Five years ago: Defense Secretary Ash Carter acknowledged that he sometimes used a personal, unsecured email account to conduct official business after he took office, a practice he called "entirely my mistake." Representatives of Libya's s two rival factions signed a U.N.-brokered deal to form a unity government.
One year ago: Joe Biden released a doctor's report saying that the 77-year-old former vice president was "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." A federal judge in Washington sentenced former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail despite what she said was "extraordinary" cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and other Justice Department investigations; Gates had pleaded guilty to charges related to political consulting work he did in Ukraine.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl is 90. Pope Francis is 84. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 84. Actor Bernard Hill is 76 Actor Ernie Hudson is 75. Political commentator Chris Matthews is 75. Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 74. Actor Marilyn Hassett is 73. Actor Wes Studi is 73. Pop musician Jim Bonfanti (The Raspberries) is 72. Actor Joel Brooks is 71. Rock singer Paul Rodgers is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn (The Emotions) is 69. Actor Bill Pullman is 67. Actor Barry Livingston is 67. Country singer Sharon White is 67. Producer-director-writer Peter Farrelly is 64. Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 62. Pop singer Sarah Dallin (Bananarama) is 59. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 54. Country musician Duane Propes is 54. Actor Laurie Holden is 51. DJ Homicide (Sugar Ray) is 50. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 50. Actor Claire Forlani is 49. Pop-rock musician Eddie Fisher (OneRepublic) is 47. Actor Sarah Paulson is 46. Actor Marissa Ribisi is 46. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 46. Actor Milla Jovovich is 45. Singer Bree Sharp is 45. Singer-songwriter Ben Goldwasser (MGMT) is 38. Rock singer Mikky Ekko is 37. Actor Shannon Woodward is 36. Actor Emma Bell is 34. Actor Vanessa Zima is 34. Rock musician Taylor York (Paramore) is 31. Actor Graham Rogers is 30. Actor-singer Nat Wolff is 26.
-
SoutheastHEALTH employees receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses in region1Five front-line health care workers became the first in Southeast Missouri to receive doses of a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, three nurses and two doctors, employees of SoutheastHEALTH, took their first dose of the...
-
Local reaction mixed to COVID-19 vaccinationWill you take a COVID-19 inoculation when it becomes available in Southeast Missouri? Some say "yes," others "no," while it seems a smaller group is undecided. A Gallup poll released Dec. 8 found 63% of those surveyed plan to accept a vaccine dose....
-
Four more deaths in area attributed to coronavirusArea health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday Two of the deaths involved Scott County residents, and one death was reported in each Stoddard County, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau County. The most recent numbers of...
-
One City accepting applications for minortiy police academy scholarshipOne City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, has begun the application process for a scholarship created to fund a minority candidate's tuition to the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy beginning in January....
-
Cape schools to spend $400k on student devicesThe Cape Girardeau School Board voted unanimously this week to purchase 1,540 new Chromebooks at a cost of $400,370.66 for students at Central High School and the district's alternative school, Central Academy. A Chromebook is a laptop or tablet...
-
-
You're Not Alone: Experiencing grief and loneliness during the holidaysIts been said the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year but for those experiencing grief, loss or loneliness, it can also be the most difficult time, especially in 2020. Celebrations have been cancelled or postponed. Funerals...
-
Local long-term care facilities expect COVID vaccine soonThis story is updated. Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home, 2825 Bloomfield Road, is expecting COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive by Dec. 28, said Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development. The Lutheran Home and Chateau Girardeau --...
-
Cape health care facilities begin coronavirus vaccinations9Two Cape Girardeau health care facilities began COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday. SoutheastHEALTH gave the first of its vaccine doses to health care workers, and Broadway Long Term Care Pharmacy began its role in providing vaccine doses to those in...
-
Cape County approved to receive Moderna vaccine2Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the county has been approved to receive doses of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which should be available within days. The county has ordered doses through the...
-
Speculation about moving school board races finds tepid response in Cape7Count the Cape Girardeau School Board as less than enthralled with a proposal to move Show Me State school board races from the spring to late fall. Currently, a candidate seeking a seat on a school board in Missouri runs in the April general...
-
Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody1A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of...
-
Collecting Cape Girardeau: Collector Bonnie Kippler shares Old Town Cape ornamentsBonnie Kippler says she isnt quite sure what keeps her collecting. Maybe its the joy it brings her or the thrill of adding one more piece to the puzzle. Shes collected a piece of Cape Girardeau every year since 1996: a Christmas ornament,...
-
Photo Gallery 12/16/20Health care workers receive Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccineFive employees from SoutheastHEALTH were the first health care workers of the organization and first in the region to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Dec. 16,...
-
District Judge orders reduction of punitive damages in dicamba case18District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ordered Nov. 25 that punitive damages awarded to Bader Farms Inc. in its lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. be reduced. Limbaugh originally ordered Feb. 15 that Monsanto and BASF pay $250 million in...
-
State receives first COVID-19 vaccine dosesThe first doses of several vaccines to prevent COVID-19 arrived in Missouri on Monday. Today is an exciting day for Missouri as we have received the first of many shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mike Parson said. We have been preparing...
-
-
Cape County candidacy filings begin Tuesday for health board, municipal racesKara Clark Summers credits her Cape Girardeau County clerk predecessor, Rodney Miller, for bringing a bit more order to the filing process for candidates seeking public office. Miller instituted a policy Summers, clerk since 2007, continues to use...
-
Area man votes in the Electoral College6Mike Homeyer said for months hes been telling most everybody he meets in Missouris 8th Congressional District the very same thing. I tell them Ill be casting your presidential vote for you, said Homeyer, a Realtor from Salem, Missouri, who was...
-
Red Cross, River Radio team up for annual Holiday Blood DriveThe American Red Cross and River Radio are teaming up to encourage healthy members of the community to give blood at the annual River Radio Holiday Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. There will be four area locations where donors can give blood...
-
High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionSoutheast Missouri high school junior and senior students had their bridges put to the test virtually Thursday as part of the Missouri Department of Transportations 17th annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges students to...
-
Cape County commissioners vote to increase coroner's 2020 budgetCape Girardeau County commissioners passed a motion Monday increasing the county coroners budget by $23,000 to cover third quarter expenses of this year. The overage right now is $12,000 on that line, Auditor Pete Frazier said, because of...
-
-
A visit to Santa's Workshop in JacksonFrom left, Sam Helle and Makenna Christeson (dressed as elves) and Lisa and Mike Spies, dressed as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, pose for photos with children during Photos at Santa's Workshop on Saturday at Bella Vista Subdivision in...
-
Red Cross overcoming pandemic fears; donations upMaria Stevenson pulls no punches about the initial impact of the novel coronavirus on blood drives. When COVID hit in the spring, blood drives were being canceled left and right, said Stevenson, executive director of the Red Cross of Southeast...
-
SEMO Food Bank, local food pantries serving more in wake of coronavirusThe Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, along with the several food pantries in the region, have experienced an increase in the number of people they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lisa Church, chief advancement officer of the...
-
Photo Gallery 12/14/20Lynwood holds annual Christmas concertLynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau held their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13. The concert included featured a variety of classic holiday songs, and performances from volunteers, Lynwood's student and kid's...
-
Cape community college concept moving forward16More than a decade after it was first proposed, the idea of establishing a two-year community college in Cape Girardeau is once again moving forward. A letter of intent was submitted Tuesday to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education...
-
James Baughn: History and bridge lover, friend to many12The world lost a remarkable individual last week when bridge-lover, history buff and webmaster James Baughn died after losing balance at the edge of a bluff at Trail of Tears State Park. He had been taking photos, something he did most weekends, on...
-
Smith, Schmitt join suit to toss four states' votes50Rep. Jason Smith and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 126 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general, mostly Republican, signing onto a Texas lawsuit sent to the Supreme Court this week. According to the Associated Press, the...
-
County officials: Virus vaccine doses to arrive next week19Hours before a federal advisory panel signed off on emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Cape Girardeau County officials discussed distribution plans for the county. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, told county...
-
Cape's nightlife struggling through coronavirus pandemic23When Gov. Mike Parson issued the "Stay Home Missouri" order in April, requiring Missourians to avoid leaving their homes and shutting down non-essential businesses because of COVID-19, Cape Girardeau's nightlife suffered. Now that the state has been...
-
Scott City woman killed in one-vehicle crash Wednesday morningA Scott City woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 313, hit an embankment and overturned. Jessica N. Doria, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. According to a...
-
Most read 12/10/20Cape County updates quarantine guidance8Cape Girardeau County public health officials revised COVID-19 quarantine guidance this week. Tuesday, they reported five additional virus-related deaths of county residents. Three of the fatalities involved patients in the 70 to 79 age group,...